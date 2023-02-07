HomeSearch

“Charles Barkley is Calling the God a Bus Driver!”: Kevin Durant Did Not Hold Back After TNT Analyst’s Blatant Disrespect

Tonoy Sengupta
|Published 07/02/2023

"Charles Barkley is Calling the God a Bus Driver!": Kevin Durant Did Not Hold Back After TNT Analyst's Blatant Disrespect

Charles Barkley and Kevin Durant

Credits: USA Today

If it weren’t for LeBron James, Kevin Durant would’ve likely had a stretch where he was the best in the NBA. Unfortunately for the man, reality wasn’t quite so forgiving. Still, as a 2-time NBA champion, the man should receive all the respect in the world… right? Well, not exactly.

While most acknowledge his greatness, the way Durant won his chips wasn’t well-liked. After all, the NBA isn’t exactly a league that agrees with the ‘if you can’t beat them, join them’ philosophy. And yet, that is exactly what the Slim Reaper did to win his 2 championships.

Charles Barkley never won a championship during the entirety of his NBA career. However, he didn’t really join his mortal enemies either. So of course, the man had something to say about the Slim Reaper.

And during a recent podcast appearance, Durant decided to fire right back.

Also Read: Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight Vs The Suns? Injury Reports On Nets Star Following Kyrie Irving Trade

 

What did Charles Barkley say about Kevin Durant?

As you might expect, Charles Barkley wasn’t the greatest fan of what Kevin Durant did.

However, even with that being said, what the man decided to say about the Nets star is harsh, to say the least.

Take a look at it go down in the YouTube clip below.

Yikes.

Now, when a former NBA player does this, most athletes often just ignore them.

But Kevin Durant isn’t like most athletes. No, if someone mouths off at him, he has no reservations about firing right back. And that sure didn’t change on this occasion.

 

What was Kyrie Irving’s response to Kevin Durant?

Kevin Durant has voiced his displeasure at his championships being undervalued before. However, being called a ‘bus rider’ was likely a different level of disrespect than even he was expecting.

Take a look at the YouTube clip below.

None of these statements seem to be the type meant to disrespect Charles Barkley. No, they’re nothing more than simple facts. So frankly, it does seem like Kevin Durant won this one.

Also Read: Is Devin Booker Playing Tonight vs Nets? Suns Release Injury Report For 2-Time All-Star

About the author
Tonoy Sengupta

Tonoy Sengupta

Tonoy Sengupta is an Editor of NBA content at The SportsRush. Coming from an athletically inclined family, he has been surrounded by sports ever since he was 4 years old. But, while initially pouring all his time into Football (soccer), at 14, Tonoy discovered basketball through the countless highlights of Stephen Curry humiliating players from Curry Land. And just like that, a fiery passion for the game was ignited within Tonoy. And soon after, he decided to become a student of journalism, graduating in 2022, and choosing sports as his area of interest. Today, you can find him spending 99% of his time browsing through every type of content on every team in the NBA, before uncorking everything he has found to the world. In the 1% he isn't doing this, you can find him playing Basketball, Football, Volleyball, or practically any other sport he has had the opportunity to learn.

Read more from Tonoy Sengupta