“Charles Barkley is Calling the God a Bus Driver!”: Kevin Durant Did Not Hold Back After TNT Analyst’s Blatant Disrespect

If it weren’t for LeBron James, Kevin Durant would’ve likely had a stretch where he was the best in the NBA. Unfortunately for the man, reality wasn’t quite so forgiving. Still, as a 2-time NBA champion, the man should receive all the respect in the world… right? Well, not exactly.

While most acknowledge his greatness, the way Durant won his chips wasn’t well-liked. After all, the NBA isn’t exactly a league that agrees with the ‘if you can’t beat them, join them’ philosophy. And yet, that is exactly what the Slim Reaper did to win his 2 championships.

Charles Barkley never won a championship during the entirety of his NBA career. However, he didn’t really join his mortal enemies either. So of course, the man had something to say about the Slim Reaper.

And during a recent podcast appearance, Durant decided to fire right back.

What did Charles Barkley say about Kevin Durant?

As you might expect, Charles Barkley wasn’t the greatest fan of what Kevin Durant did.

However, even with that being said, what the man decided to say about the Nets star is harsh, to say the least.

Yikes.

Now, when a former NBA player does this, most athletes often just ignore them.

But Kevin Durant isn’t like most athletes. No, if someone mouths off at him, he has no reservations about firing right back. And that sure didn’t change on this occasion.

What was Kevin Durant's response to Charles Barkley?

Kevin Durant has voiced his displeasure at his championships being undervalued before. However, being called a ‘bus rider’ was likely a different level of disrespect than even he was expecting.

None of these statements seem to be the type meant to disrespect Charles Barkley. No, they’re nothing more than simple facts. So frankly, it does seem like Kevin Durant won this one.

