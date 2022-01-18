“I’m half white, so I didn’t really get up that high, I’m just glad I got there”: Kyle Kuzma on his poster dunk on Joel Embiid and the latter threatening to punch him in the face if he ever did it again

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma had a hilarious response when asked about his poster dunk on Philly big man Joel Embiid.

The Wizards defeated the Sixers 117-98 at home. In their two meetings this season, the two teams are tied at 1-1. The Wizards had seven of its players with double digits scores. Forward Kyle Kuzma scored his 18th double-double of the season, a career-high.

Kuzma has more double-doubles this season than LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, and Karl-Anthony Towns. However, the highlight of Kuzma’s game against the Sixers was his dunk on the seven-foot Joel Embiid. The twenty-six-year-old had 15-points, 16-rebounds, 4-assists, and 3-blocks against the Philadelphia team tonight.

KYLE KUZMA RIGHT DOWN THE LANE 😳 Watch Here: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/z7WOx4U7mK — NBA (@NBA) January 17, 2022

The former NBA champion was walking highlight reel against the Sixers, throwing down multiple dunks, dimes, and playing notable defense. However, it was his dunk on Embiid that was the talking point of the game.

When asked about the dunk on Embiid, the Wizards forward didn’t think the dunk was that spectacular. However, Kuzma had an interesting reason behind it, having all in splits.

Kyle Kuzma and NBA Twitter react to the poster dunk on Joel Embiid.

Though Kuzma didn’t think his dunk was that nasty on Embiid, his reason for it was hilarious.

“It wasn’t that nasty, honestly. I dunked on him, but it wasn’t that spectacular. I’m half white, so I didn’t really get up that high. I’m just glad I got there.”

Kyle Kuzma humble and hilarious on his poster dunk on Joel Embiid “It wasn’t that nasty, honestly. I dunked on him, but it wasn’t that spectacular. I’m half white so I didn’t really get up that high. I’m just glad I got there.” pic.twitter.com/Ujz8Z7ncf0 — Hoop District (@Hoop_District) January 17, 2022

Kuzma added that Embiid came up to him after the poster dunk and warned to punch him in the face if he ever did that again.

Kyle Kuzma said Joel Embiid came up to him after the poster dunk and joked if he did it again he would punch him in the face. — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) January 17, 2022

Good lord Kuzma pic.twitter.com/MjWFo4NtFK — Kyle J. Andrews (@KyleJAndrews_) January 17, 2022

Surprisingly, Kuzma had tried to perform a similar poster dunk on Embiid during the former’s time in Lakers but failed to execute it.

Kyle Kuzma put Joel Embiid through the Processor pic.twitter.com/j4glAZjLEx — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) January 17, 2022

Kuzma’s performance against the Sixers included some impressive passes as well.

With behind-the-back dimes like this, send Kyle Kuzma to the all-star game with a RT! @WashWizards#DCAboveAll | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/q4RmXYpzEg — NBC Sports Wizards (@NBCSWizards) January 17, 2022

Kuzma is having a breakthrough year with the Wizards, with some even suggesting he be in this year’s All-Star game.