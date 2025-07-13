Believing ESPN Job Is An “Honor”, Charles Barkley Sends Warning To The Network

Jun 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; NBA TV analyst Charles Barkley talks on set before game three of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Hall-of-Fame forward Charles Barkley continues to speak his mind on many a subject, irrespective of how controversial they might be, including Inside the NBA’s transition from TNT to ESPN. While he is looking forward to the opportunity to keep the show going on ESPN, the former Rockets star has sent a warning to the network over its approach to the award-winning show.

When it comes to business dealings, many people would tread carefully in an attempt not to say the wrong thing. Barkley doesn’t care. He understands that his presence on Inside the NBA is a big draw for their audience.

The entire crew became a family in the 24 years Barkley has been a part of the show. Everyone, including himself, didn’t expect TNT to lose its rights. It left a bittersweet taste in his mouth.

“We really don’t know. The people we work for screwed us up and lost the NBA. So, we thought it was the end of the show, and ESPN came and said, ‘Hey, what if we take the show?’” Barkley said on 101 ESPN.

Thankfully, ESPN took over the rights for the show, so Inside the NBA will live on. The only concern is that ESPN is a much larger network than TNT. As a result, they may look to restrict the show to be a bit more on the family-friendly side. As long as ESPN doesn’t touch how the show operates, Barkley states there won’t be a problem.

“It’s a great honor to go to ESPN, they’re the greatest sports network ever. I hope they don’t screw with our show,” Barkley proclaimed.

Barkley wants to make it clear that he doesn’t hold any ill feelings toward the network. Similar to LeBron James’ antics regarding front office personnel, Chuck is applying pressure to ensure ESPN doesn’t become comfortable in its handling of their show.

The 11-time All-Star already has a short temper due to TNT’s poor handling of the negotiations with ESPN. Not because they lost the media rights, but how they handled members of the cast.

“Kenny and Shaq didn’t even have a contract. Not only did you not tell us, you signed the deal with ESPN, and Kenny and Shaq are not even in the contract. How unprofessional is that?” asked Barkley during an interview with Jimmy Traina.

ESPN has a lot of ground to make to earn the trust of Barkley, along with Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson. If they aren’t able to do that, Inside the NBA may truly come to an end sooner than expected.