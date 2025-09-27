“Give Him Another 25-30 Years”: Brian Windhorst ‘Relieved’ to See LeBron James Not Be Good at Golf

LeBron James has become so good at basketball that people have begun trying to find any fault in his life to prove that he is indeed human. It may have taken over 20 years of his NBA career, but a crack in LeBron’s armour has revealed itself. That flaw comes in the form of golfing.

Since the end of the 2024-25 NBA season, people have been finding James more frequently on the golf course. It must be astounding as a casual golfer to witness a man 6-foot-9, 250 lbs man, casually gracing the green. Despite LeBron sticking out like a sore thumb, stylistically, he blends right in.

Surprisingly, LeBron stayed away from one of the most popular pastimes among NBA players for a long time. He was probably just trying to focus on basketball.

However, once the video featuring LeBron’s swing was released, people all around the world realized that the Los Angeles Lakers star is just a beginner.

LeBron playing golf ⛳️ Retirement is officially around the corner pic.twitter.com/MK6fKh8256 — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) July 4, 2025

The four-time NBA champion has notably played the sport before but it has never taken prominence in his routine until now.

“He was in some charity golf stuff when he was with the Heat,” Brian Windhorst revealed on NBA Today. “And that swing was nasty. It was actually kind of a relief to see LeBron not be good at something,” he joked.

“I would give him another 25-30 years and he could be good,” Windhorst said teasingly. Now, it might sound like a joke, but should LeBron really pursue it like Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has or Hall of Famer, Charles Barkley has, there’s no reason he won’t be good at it.

At the moment though, LeBron’s son, Bronny, may be the prodigy within the family. The young star has only played golf for a few months, yet Windhorst only had praise for his form.

“He’s only been playing for a few months. Bronny is going to whip dad’s a** for the foreseeable future based on those swings,” Windhorst proclaimed.

Someone needs to release footage of Bronny and LeBron’s duels on the golf course to find out exactly who is better. Once LeBron officially signs off on his basketball career, then maybe we’ll get the answer.