“Ben Simmons could be fined over $20 million!”: Sixers point guard causes uproar by liking Instagram post detailing how much money Simmons could be fined for missing practices and games this year

Ben Simmons likes an Instagram post explaining the massive fines he could face for missing the 2021-22 season.

The Ben Simmons situation is looking to get worse in the coming days before it gets better. The 76ers organization has failed to reach any consensus with their point guard, who has no intentions of continuing with the team that drafted him.

Simmons’ relation with his team had deteriorated ever since the 2021 playoffs. The former rookie of the year was held primarily responsible for the underperformance of the 76ers in the post-season. With the head coach Doc Rivers and teammate Joel Embiid casting their doubts on Simmons, publicly.

The 25-year old’s shooting woes continue to haunt him. Simmons had been unable to develop a jumper ever since his inception in the league. However, the 2021 playoffs took Simmons’ shooting to a whole new low.

By the looks of it, Simmons has no plans of returning to Philadelphia. The All-Star point guard is prepared to put himself in jeopardy, especially financially.

Breaking down the financial consequences Ben Simmons could face for missing games with the 76ers

The 76ers organization has tried every trick in the book to convince Simmons to return. Daryl Morey and co tried several ways of reaching the 3x All-Star but failed in all their attempts. Simmons’ camp has communicated about wanting an immediate trade.

Philadelphia 76ers players wanted to travel to Los Angeles this week to meet with Ben Simmons, trying to convince him to return. However, Simmons made it clear that he had no interest in taking any meetings.

The recently conducted media didn’t have Simmons present that is all set to cost him about $50K. Simmons could face a fine of up to $15K for not attending the first 3 practice sessions with the team. That could go to above $50K if he decides to continue missing.

Ben Simmons likes a post of a breakdown of potential fines he could face for missing practices/games. (h/t @ProCityHoops) pic.twitter.com/F5tlpWIo1M — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 1, 2021

The 76ers star could lose up to $227K (per game) for missing the first 20 games that would increase to $300K per game. Simmons had signed a 5-year $177M deal with the 76ers in the 2020-21 season, guaranteeing him an average salary of $35M per year.

With the season only a couple of weeks away, both parties need to come to a situation that fits both well. The current situation is ruining the reputation of Simmons as well as the organization. Notwithstanding, setting a bad example for the league.