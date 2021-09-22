“Ben Simmons does not fit on our roster with Draymond Green”: Joe Lacob was surprising candid while dismisses trade rumors linking disgruntled Sixers star

Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob doesn’t expect a trade for Philly point guard Ben Simmons to fall through. Lacob cites financial constraints and team chemistry as reasons for a deal not being able to materialize.

Ben Simmons has been making the headlines lately for all the wrong reasons. Things have turned extremely ugly for the 25-year old and his team Philadelphia 76ers. With reports of Simmons refusing to be present at the opening of the 76ers training camp, things seem irreparable between the two parties.

There have been rumors about the 76ers trying to work out a deal with the Warriors. However, while speaking to San Franciso Chronicle, GSW owner Joe Lacob seemed very skeptical about the whole situation.

When asked about the rumors surrounding the Warriors and Simmons, Lacob said the following.

I think we are always looking at everything to see if we can improve our team. We would always look.

Nevertheless, the 65-year old believes that a Simmons trade to the Warriors does not fit well with the Dubs. Lacob has several concerns regarding the Philly point guard’s contract and his shooting abilities.

Warriors owner Joe Lacob addresses the Ben Simmons rumors

The Bay Area team has been on a downhill ever since the 2019 Finals. However, things look bright for the dubs entering the 2021-22 season, with a healthy Klay Thompson set to return and the team acquiring top draft picks.

The current off-season has been buzzing with the rumors of a Simmons trade to the Warriors. However, team owner Joe Lacob didn’t seem very confident about the whole development, talking to the SF Chronicle.

In some ways, it doesn’t really fit what we’re doing. He makes a lot of money. And, can he finish games? I don’t know, Lacob said. He’s very talented. The problem is: We have Draymond. Draymond and him are very similar in the sense that neither one really shoots and they do a lot of the playmaking. That’s one issue. The salary structure is another.

Simmons signed a 5-year $177M contract with the 76ers during the 2020-21 season, earning him an average salary of 35M. The Warriors, scheduled to pay an epic $176.8 million for their roster before camp opens Tuesday, could offer only Wiggins at $31.6 million or Green ($24 million) and James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, or Moses Moody.

Though Simmons can be a great asset on the defensive side, the Warriors already have former DPOY Draymond Green. The chemistry between the two stars is an area to be addressed.

Simmons’ dismal performance in the 2021 playoffs, especially when it comes to his shooting, continues to diminish his trade value. The 76ers star was a disappointing 34.2% from the free-throw line during the post-season.