“Ben Simmons finally showing Brooklyn his true colours!”: NBA Twitter Trolls Nets Guard for Repeating Iconic Blunder

Feb 7, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) dribbles during the first half against the Phoenix Suns at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets played their 3rd game since the trade of Kevin Durant. With the loss of generational talents such as KD and Kyrie Irving, the Nets’ roster has obviously weakened. Shuffling different players as a part of their rotation, Jacque Vaughn is still experimenting with the new additions to the squad.

Due to the lack of chemistry, Brooklyn suffered their 2nd straight loss. Playing against their NY rivals at the Madison Square Garden, the Knicks handed Ben Simmons and co. a 124-106 loss.

YERR! Got the dub ✅ pic.twitter.com/SGpqBgQiky — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) February 14, 2023

Also Read: Ben Simmons Takes Shot at Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving After Trade

Ben Simmons replicates mistake that drove him out of Philadelphia

To be brutally honest, Simmons has anyways been the worst version of himself throughout this campaign. Prior to tonight’s clash, the Aussie averaged a shocking 3.5 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 assists in the past 4 games.

Tonight, having seen merely 12:41 minutes, the 6-foot-10 guard had a horrific stat line – 2 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists.

Nets can’t play Ben Simmons anymore man pic.twitter.com/IbpLVIbYUy — Zion (@ZionOlojede) February 14, 2023

At one point in the clash, Simmons even replicated the iconic blunder he made during the 2021 Playoffs when representing the Philadelphia 76ers.

During the dying minutes of the first quarter, the former Rookie of the Year drove to the basket and was wide-open. As you may have rightly predicted, instead of tossing up the shot, Ben passed it away.

Here, have a look at the play.

NBA Twitter & Reddit attack Simmons for passing away a good opportunity

As soon as the play went viral on social media, NBA Twitter & Reddit trolled the 3-time All-Star.

he lowkey worse than me at this point — Socks (@ZoXMonster1) February 14, 2023

They deadass playing 4v5 — ʍǟʀɨօ🥋 (@Youngin_Mario) February 14, 2023

As soon as Ben gets a open look for a layup pic.twitter.com/RpdAwMiROM — NatroneMeansBusiness (@_PeterVenkman84) February 14, 2023

After missing on the entire 2021-2022 campaign, Simmons has had quite the disastrous 2022-2023 season. Playing 26.8 MPG, Simmons is putting up 7.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game.

Also Read: Kyrie Irving’s Admission To Alex Jones Further Adds To Flat-Earther Theory