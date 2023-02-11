HomeSearch

“I’m tired of any focus away from basketball”: Ben Simmons Takes Shot at Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving After Trade

Akash Murty
|Published 11/02/2023

"I'm tired of any focus away from basketball": Ben Simmons Takes Shot at Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving After Trade

Oct 27, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) and forward Kevin Durant (7) and guard Kyrie Irving (11) react during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

In no multiverse, Ben Simmons would have imagined that he will be the biggest name on a team that would start its season with the likes of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on its roster. Now that the duo which teamed up in 2019 to win some championships, has moved on without winning any, the former Sixers guard has the Brooklyn team all to himself.

But if only, he were half as good as what the Nets received for KD from the Suns – Mikal Bridges. At this point, Cam Johnson will probably get more minutes than the 6ft 10′ point guard, even then the 3x All-Star thought it was a good idea to slander his former teammates.

Also read: “Kevin Durant Loves the Game”: Chris Paul and Monty Williams Are Excited About the Suns’ New Superstar Addition

Ben Simmons is psyched to play with new teammates after the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving trade

Easier said than done. After leaving a perfect situation in Philly where he could just have forgotten his bad post-season performances and started anew despite what Joel Embiid and Doc Rivers said in the heat of the moment, the 26-year-old is now thinking about it when he has no other All-Star to play with.

Sure, he can talk about “away from basketball,” when he has been a Kyrie teammate be it for a year. But the fans in Philly have not forgotten his behavior before he joined the Nets and even a few months after he joined the new franchise.

Also read: “LeBron James Cussed More Than You”: Mikal Bridges’ ‘Sh*t’ Comment About Kevin Durant Trade Leads To Hilarious Reaction

This season he is averaging 7.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 6.2 assists playing 26 minutes a game in 39 outings. How psyched would Nets fans be if this man leads this team? Not much I fear.

What have the Nets got in Simmons and the new guys?

We sometimes forget that we are not just talking about a 3-time All-Star when we are discussing Simmons. This man was also the Rookie of the Year in 2018 over Jayson Tatum, a 2x NBA All-Defensive First Team member quite earlier than 99.9% of young players in the league, ever.

And he is showing signs of getting back to his usual self for the first time in two years.

Will he be able to take it further? Or just give up like he has been doing in the past couple of seasons? We well get to see it in the next few days.

Also read: “All Kevin Durant does is watch basketball”: Devin Booker Talks About His Bond With the Newest Member of Suns Roster

About the author
Akash Murty

Akash Murty

An Electrical and Electronics Engineer by degree, Akash Murty is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush. Previously a Software Engineer, Murty couldn’t keep himself away from sports, and his knack for writing and putting his opinion forward brought him to the TSR. A big Soccer enthusiast, his interest in basketball developed late, as he got access to a hoop for the first time at 17. Following this, he started watching basketball at the 2012 Olympics, which transitioned to NBA, and he became a fan of the game as he watched LeBron James dominate the league. Him being an avid learner of the game and ritually following the league for around a decade, he now writes articles ranging from throwbacks, and live game reports, to gossip. LA Lakers are his favourite basketball team, while Chelsea has his heart in football. He also likes travelling, reading fiction, and sometimes cooking.

Read more from Akash Murty