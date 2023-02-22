“Ben Simmons has 3.3 fouls and 3.2 FGs Per Game”: Shaquille O’Neal Makes a No-holes Barred Mockery of Nets Star on Instagram

Ben Simmons was brought into the Brooklyn Nets franchise after a horrific display in the 2021 ECSF. However, being the 3-time All-Star that he was, a lot was expected out of the Australian. And over the last two years, he hasn’t lived up to the mark. Shaquille O’Neal is always pointing this out.

Much to everyone’s surprise, the 2018 Rookie of the Year has severely underperformed. After sitting out the entire 2021-2022 season, the former LSU Tiger managed to only record 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 6.1 assists in the 42 games he’s suited up for the NY-based franchise.

A recent stat went viral on social media that encapsulates Ben’s awful Year 7 in the league.

Having made merely 3.2 shots every game, the guard has been recording more fouls (3.3) per game than FGs made. Truly horrifying.

Ben Simmons is averaging more fouls than FG made pic.twitter.com/bTvN6zv5cg — Basketball Forever (@bballforever_) February 21, 2023

Shaquille O’Neal trolls Ben Simmons on Instagram

Shaquille O’Neal has been one of the many analysts to criticize Simmons for the last few years now.

As soon as this shocking stat went viral on social media, Shaq wasted absolutely no time in mocking the former All-NBA player by sharing it on his Instagram story.

Even Shaq posted it on his story. pic.twitter.com/0HQHxinZ0r — Advait Jajodia (@AdvaitJajodia) February 22, 2023

NBA Twitter also joined the former Los Angeles Lakers legend in trolling the 6-foot-10 southpaw.

2016 redraft Ben Simmons goes undrafted im not even joking — Century (@CenturyOG) February 21, 2023

It’s because he doesn’t want to be out there, he’s checked out of basketball, just showing up for the huge paycheck. He will retire once contract ends. — Randy Oreens (@ItBegins2012) February 20, 2023

@BrooklynNets give me a 10 day. I’ll do more than this man.. https://t.co/N8kFEXsFPY — GRAND MAΣTER FLAΣH (@_Shelltown) February 21, 2023

Despite Simmons’ atrocious display, the Brooklyn Nets sit 5th in the East

Ben Simmons might be in horrendous form, however, the Brooklyn Nets aren’t exactly in turmoil.

Due to the past contributions of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, the team is sitting 5th in the Eastern Conference. Since the departure of the All-Star duo, the likes of Cam Thomas and new additions such as Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith & Mikal Bridges have stepped up big time.

Currently holding on to a 34-24 record, Jacque Vaughn’s boys are merely 2.5 games behind the #4 Cleveland Cavaliers.

