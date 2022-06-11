Miscellaneous

“Ben Simmons needs to collab with lethal shooter”: NBA Twitter roast the former Sixers guard as he partners with Italian automobile giant Ferrari

"Ben Simmons needs to collab with lethal shooter": NBA Twitter roast the former Sixers guard as he partners with Italian automobile giant Ferrari
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Dell Curry is down bad, but stop pretending Sonya Curry is doing any better": NBA Twitter reacts as Stephen Curry's father makes an appearance with his new girl at Game 4 of the NBA Finals
Next Article
"Draymond Green getting roasted on Twitter BY HIS OWN MOTHER is crazy!": Mary Babers doesn't spare the Warriors forward and podcaster for an abysmal game 4 performance against the Celtics 