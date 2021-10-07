“Ben Simmons shot 50% on a mini-hoop”: Sixers star hilariously flexes offseason workout while bricking a free throw then proceeding to drain one on a mini-hoop

Ben Simmons fumbles the shot on a mini-hoop then proceeds to knock the second shot down while sneaker shopping with ‘Cool Kicks’.

Ben Simmons has been the talk of the 2021 NBA offseason all throughout its entirety. The Philadelphia 76ers losing to the Atlanta Hawks and Simmons’ abysmal performance in that ECSF series was the catalyst that caused the rift between the Sixers organization and the 2020-21 Defensive Player of the Year candidate.

One of the biggest problems NBA fans and analysts alike, have with Ben Simmons is his lack of aggression on the offensive end of the floor. Sure, the fact that he needs to be relegated to the dunker’s spot in a half court setting, rendering him a non-factor on offense leads to this blasé attitude on offense.

However, a lack of aggression means a lack of free throws and if an offense is set to rotate around Simmons, it would mean the guy with the ball in his hands at most times would be generating the least amount of free throws on his team.

Ben Simmons shoots on a mini-hoop while sneaker shopping.

Ben Simmons and his need to shoot is a suggestion that has been beaten to death now. Quite nearly everybody knows and wants Simmons to shoot the ball from the mid-range or beyond the arc. Well, it seems as though he’s been working on it as he hilariously exclaims, “I told y’all I’ve been working,” after shooting 50% on a mini-hoop.

The 3:20 mark of the shown video sees Ben Simmons absolutely brick the first shot he takes with the second shot cleanly falling through the net. It’s safe to say that shooting 50% on a mini-hoop isn’t all too shabby when you think about the size of the ball and the hoop.

All jokes aside, Ben unlocking a perimeter shot would be lethal for the rest of the league. Rich Hofmann said it best: “Individual improvement and overcoming the fear of failure are more important for Simmons than finding a different system.”