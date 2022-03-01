“Ben Simmons will not play this week”: Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash says the 3x All-Star’s season debut is up in the air due to back soreness

Steve Nash says Ben Simmons is still trying to make progress in his re-conditioning process for his season debut and will not play this week.

Brooklyn Nets acquired Ben Simmon right before the trade deadline last month. He is yet to play a game since the disastrous end to Philly’s championship hopes in the playoffs last season.

James Harden and Ben Simmons are very different, bringing their individual skill sets. But if the Nets get Durant and Irving back they’d prefer to have Simmons. While Sixers need another volume scorer like The Beard to take some load off of Joel Embiid. Something Ben clearly failed to do.

While the Nets need a good defender to have a strong impact on both sides of the floor. With this trade both teams and players have found themselves in just the perfect place.

Also Read: “We were stripped of Derrick Rose, so the basketball powers gave us Ja Morant”: NBA Twitter hails the Grizzlies point guard for becoming the first player in franchise history to have a 50-point performance

Ben Simmons is dealing with back soreness

Stating mental health issues he chose to remain sidelined throughout his time with the Sixers this season. Even after joining the Nets, he didn’t play immediately, possibly fearing backlash on social media for faking health issues.

However, Ben has been attending games in Barclays center and looks happier after the trade. After proper reconditioning, he will will hopefully return for the March 11th matchup between Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.

Steve Nash gives updates for Joe Harris, Kevin Durant & Ben Simmons KD could return Thursday or Sunday, while Ben Simmons has been ruled out for this week pic.twitter.com/fHPaIQctQ1 — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) February 28, 2022

Steve Nash said, “Ben is still working through a number of things and re-conditioning. He’s not gonna play this week but we will keep working on his timeline and hopefully, he could progress as well.”

Back soreness is a part of recovery process when a player remains sidelined for an extended duration of time. Although he remains without schedule, fans can hope to see him in action next week.

Also Read: “LeBron James has been averaging almost 15 points more than Kareem Abdul-Jabbar did in his 19th year”: Wild stat showcases the Lakers superstar’s incredible longevity and dominance