“Hey Shaquille O’Neal, Come To The Omni Hotel”: When Shaq’s Agent Got Him A Lifetime Deal With Los Angeles Lakers, Jerry West Personally Coming To Sign Him

Apr 9, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Statues of Los Angeles Lakers former guard Jerry West (44) and center Shaquille O’Neal (34) outside of the Staples Center during a NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Big man Shaquille O’Neal was best known for his time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Kobe Bryant being his brother-in-arms Though their time came to a bitter end after winning three championships and four straight finals, the man behind it all was responsible for both the good and the bad.

Jerry West, the Los Angeles legend himself and the man whose silhouette is emblazoned on every marketing scheme of the NBA, was the one who got the Big Diesel from the east coast to the west. Shaq was approaching his contract’s end and was looking for a 150 million-dollar extension.

This was when no player, however big, went past the 100 million mark. Michael Jordan hadn’t broken that threshold—how could a center from Orlando do it? But he believed someone would take the bait, but no one came close. Orlando was offering him the highest – an $ 80 million deal – that he was getting ready to sign.

And then his agent stepped in, asked for one day, and shopped around for the best deal. And boy, was he right!

Jerry West was waiting for Shaquille O’Neal like Hugh Hefner – He was instantly floored

Dressed in a Versace housecoat, Jerry West was sitting at the hotel Shaq was called to. As soon as he saw the Laker legend, Big Diesel was floored. The most disrespectful man on the court instantly turned into a man with the utmost respect. “How are you doing Mr. West” was his first line, knowing he had something big in store.

Jerry brought his A-Game, saying he could not offer him 150 but could do 120. A full 40 million raise from what Orlando was offering. Despite seeing a 50% pay raise, Shaq was loyal to his current side. He checked with his agent to see if Orlando had countered. When he found out that they weren’t budging, he almost snatched that pen out of West’s hands!

Kobe Bryant was the lynchpin for title wins that the Lakers enjoyed – but Jerry West was the soothsayer

Kobe Bryant signed with the Lakers the same year Shaquille O’Neal moved to LA. He was just an unknown teenager compared to the most dominant of the East. MJ was still active, and in line to win two more championships, but Kobe and Shaq wouldn’t have to wait longer than 4 years to win their first.

Their build-up to win multiple championships all began in a hotel in Orlando, where Shaq was contemplating signing with the Magic, had they countered the Lakers’ offer. Jerry West was right in predicting they would win multiple championships – all because he did it in a smooth voice, wearing a Versace coat.

