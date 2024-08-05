“Better Than All of Us”: When Larry Bird Showered the Ultimate Praise on Michael Jordan

Basketball fans and analysts frequently debate who deserves the title of the greatest player of all time, with Michael Jordan often emerging as the most frequently mentioned name in these discussions. Even players who have themselves been part of the G.O.A.T. conversation tend to place Jordan at the top. Recently, Larry Bird offered not only high praise for Jordan but also a detailed analysis of why he considers Jordan the best, further solidifying Air Jordan’s legendary status.

The Celtics legend was renowned as one of the most skilled scorers of his era. Dominating the league as a player, he later transitioned to a successful coaching career and then took on an executive role. Bird’s recent tribute to Jordan at one of the biggest basketball awards shows served as a powerful endorsement of Jordan’s talents and skills.

“Michael could beat you in a lot of different ways. He can beat you mentally, beat you physically, he can guard you, he can score. I know, in my time, he was better than all of us.”

The NBA Top 75 celebrated the league’s greatest players from its earliest days to the present, honoring legends such as Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, and other pioneering figures. MJ, too, earned his place among these icons.

As part of the commemoration, each player received a custom video showcasing their most remarkable plays and unforgettable career moments, adding a personal touch to the tribute and highlighting their enduring impact on the game. The significance of Jordan’s tribute video being introduced by another Top 75 legend speaks volumes about his impact.

The video kicked off with praise from Larry Bird, one of the most iconic shooters and scorers in NBA history. Bird described MJ’s ‘Flu Game’ as one of the most iconic moments of his career. Apart from physical dominance, the ‘Black Cat’s’ mental relentlessness was something that always gave him an edge over others. Something that even ‘Larry Legend’ acknowledged.

Jordan was a menace on both sides of the court. He is still the all-time leader in steals for a shooting guard (2,306 steals). And to give a better context to his sheer dominance on the offensive end, MJ has had more than 30 points per game seasons or seasons shooting above 50% from the field than Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James, all combined.

Michael Jordan’s battles with Larry Bird

Bird has always held Jordan in the highest regard, consistently showing immense respect for MJ’s game. Even after the Celtics legend transitioned into coaching, he faced his share of challenges against Jordan, who continued to dominate on the court. Despite their fierce battles on the hardwood, the two NBA legends have maintained a strong friendship off the court, demonstrating that their mutual respect extends beyond their on-court rivalry.

MJ came into the league when Bird had already cemented their legacy. Larry won three NBA championships throughout his career. However, he did get a run for their money early by the future Chicago Bulls legend. Jordan’s 63-point game against Bird and four more future Hall of Famers in the 1986 Eastern Conference playoffs may have been the most iconic matchup between the two.

Though Boston ended up coming out on top, that performance by the North Carolina alum earned him the respect of his opponents as well. The two stars locked horns on numerous occasions. And while the Celtics did win more games, Bird did acknowledge how he had a better squad while the Bulls solely relied on MJ, who always delivered.