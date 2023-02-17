WATCH: Stephen A. Smith Compares Celtics’ Handling Ime Udoka Situation to Police Brutality

Stephen A Smith ranks amongst the apex of sports journalism within the spectrum of American sports. The American has garnered a reputation for being a vocal and forthright character who inculcates his extensive vocabulary to prove his points.

Smith rose to prominence during the advent of digitalization. His tale of the pinnacle of covering sports is inspirational in all fairness.

Smith has since been a mainstay within the media for his knowledge and insights into the sport, but more importantly for his ability to draw a vast audience by making contentious comments.

As a matter of fact, there have been many instances of Stephen A. Smith resorting to this strategy. One such incident includes when he drew parallels between the firing of former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka to that of police brutality.

Stephen A. Smith compares Ime Udoka being let go to Police Brutality.

Ime Udoka’s scandal during the 2022 offseason overshadowed the Boston Celtics’ achievement of making their first NBA Finals in over a decade.

Udoka was involved in a gigantic misconduct involving a female member of the Celtics organization. The American was having an affair with a Celtics employee.

The Celtics, in turn, made his scandal public knowledge and, following a thorough investigation, cut ties with the 45-year-old. With the information regarding Udoka becoming public, the former coach’s reputation was undoubtedly smeared.

Which eventually led to numerous media houses providing their insights into the occurrence. Some of them expressed their dismay with Udoka’s actions, while others condemned him for his infidelity, given that he was already in a committed relationship.

Stephen A. Smith, however, opted to scrutinize the Celtics for the manner in which they handled the events that occurred, equating it to the contemporary police brutality issues that there the US has consistently faced.

Smith said:

“They put him on front street. With his personal business, and I happen to know many occasions where that never happened to people who look a lot differently than me or you,” Smith said. “This is where I make people uncomfortable, and I don’t give two damns about it. Y’all full of it, and it really ticks me off with that.”

He continued:

“What we can do is point out the inconsistency. When you talk about Black folks and what we’re really aspiring for, what you’re talking about fair and equal treatment. Not just under the law but period. No matter what may disgust us as a people, if you do to everybody, what you do to us, we gon’ go like this: ‘that’s the way it goes.’”

Smith’s sentiment and heart seem to be in the right place regarding standing up for and supporting someone of his own kind. However, given the recent developments in similar situations in the past decade, it’s only fair to believe that the Celtics’ hands were tied in the matter.

Skin color would and should not play a part in matters of sexual nature. If the subject revolves around sensitive issues, the only solution will be to act in a manner that epitomizes justice.

Stephen A Smith’s blasphemous opinions.

While the 55-year-old has accumulated a substantial fanbase for his ability to gather a crowd with his remarks, it’s well worth noting that the majority of his predictions and opinions are horribly judged.

Despite leading consumers to believe that his insights are based on facts, the actuality is that they are often false. This is not to say he is wrong on all levels every time. He does have his moments, but more often than not, these moments are fleeting.

Nonetheless, the reporter is exceptional in his duty to gander viewers.

