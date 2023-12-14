“Better Than Michael Jordan?”: Leonardo DiCaprio, Oblivious To What ‘Arsenal’ Is, Scoffs At Soccer Players Being Better Than Basketball Athletes

During the promotions of his upcoming movie, Killers of the Flower Moon, with Martin Scorsese, Le0nardo DiCaprio got caught up in quite a debate. In an interview held at the Odeon Luxe in London, DiCaprio used Michael Jordan as an example while comparing basketball athletes to soccer athletes.

At one point of the interview, DiCaprio was subjected to the claims that players in the English Premier League were better athletes than basketball players. Trying to refute the opposition, the actor brought in Michael Jordan while scoffing at the take.

“Better than Michael Jordan?” DiCaprio asked. “The greatest basketball player ever!”

As if the fans in London weren’t offended enough, the 49-year-old celebrity went one step ahead and revealed not knowing what Arsenal – a North London-based soccer club – was. Being one of the biggest franchises in the soccer world, it is pretty understandable why any Gooner around the world wouldn’t appreciate DiCaprio’s statements, “What’s Arsenal?”

Of course, the American’s opinions on this topic aren’t surprising.

Leonardo DiCaprio has met the basketball GOAT

Leonardo DiCaprio is an avid enthusiast of the NBA. Over the years, on numerous occasions, the Oscar-winning actor has been spotted sitting courtside for different matchups. According to reports, Leo was even a season ticket holder for the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center.

Despite his love for the Los Angeles side, Michael Jordan is DiCaprio’s favourite. Not every MJ fan has the golden opportunity of meeting the GOAT. However, Leo is one of the very few fortunate people who have exchanged pleasantries with the Chicago Bulls legend.

Following the Chicago Bulls’ 1998 NBA Finals win, a young DiCaprio met his favorite player. As the two celebrities shook hands, DiCaprio revealed being in awe of His Airness’ performance:

“Congratulations, man. You did some beautiful stuff just now, man. That was poetic.”

Lastly, he was the star of Basketball Diaries as a youngster. Considering everything, it is evident that Leonardo DiCaprio loves the sport.