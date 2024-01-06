Even Ice Cube Addresses Katt Williams After Shannon Sharpe Put 90s Comedy on a Hot Seat

Katt Williams recently sparked controversy by pointing fingers and naming names during his appearance on Shannon Shape‘s podcast, ‘Club Shay Shay‘. Known for his iconic role as Money Mike in the Friday movie franchise, Williams asserted that he played a pivotal role in the removal of a scene depicting sexual assault on his character by Terry Crews’ character, Damon.

In the interview, Williams revealed that this scene in question was in the script, and it was meant to portray r*pe for comedic purposes. However, as it was his first movie, he strongly advocated against it and took the risk of voicing his concerns with the studio. He felt that a r*pe scene, in any shape or form, would not be funny.

The producer and writer of the movie, also a renowned rapper, Ice Cube, has addressed Williams’ comments in his 9-minute-long video on X (formerly Twitter).

Reflecting on events that happened two decades ago, Cube acknowledged that he and Williams had a great relationship. He also acknowledged that there were a few things that Williams said were true but lacked proper context. He specifically addressed the r*pe scene and expressed that it would never be in line with his artistic choices, citing his body of work as evidence.

He basically refuted Williams’ claims and added that if the movie had such a scene, it wouldn’t be cut due to an actor’s request. However, he once again clarified that he wouldn’t shoot such scenes, as it’s not his ‘style’. He said,

“He would never shoot a rape scene in a movie, especially Friday. That ain’t my style,” followed by, “The plier joke was always in the script. We would never ever show that. That’s not my style if you look at any of my movies. So, that was never a discussion.”

The scene that Williams and Ice Cube are referring to is the scene where Williams’ character, Money Mike, gets cornered in a restroom by Crews’ character Damon, who is recently out of prison and was patronizing Cube’s and Mike Epps’ characters for rent money.

Joe Rogan & Ice Cube Calmly Handle the ‘Katt Williams’ Situation

Katt Williams didn’t hold back when it came to naming names during his appearance on Shannon’s podcast. Among those mentioned was famous the UFC commentator and comedian, Joe Rogan. Williams claimed that if you incorporate profanity and insults into your comedy routine, you are likely to face rejection and criticism from mainstream media.

According to Williams, this is the reason why he has never been invited to Joe Rogan’s celebrated podcast. He asserted that Rogan tends to favor comedians who avoid explicit language and insinuated that these individuals lack genuine humor.

While figures like Michael Blackson have personally responded to Williams’ comments about them on Club Shay-Shay, Joe Rogan maintained his composure while addressing the remarks the comedian had made. He took to X and mentioned that he would be more than willing to have him as a guest on his podcast if Williams is open to it, and even expressed that Katt is one of his ‘favorite comics.‘

Katt Williams’s outspoken critique of some of the biggest names in the comedy world on Club Shay Shay has garnered millions of views in just two days. It appears that comedians getting personal banter on various talk shows, award ceremonies, and social media has become somewhat of a trend, especially since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife. The popularity of Williams’ episode serves as evidence of that emerging trend.