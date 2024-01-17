Is Anthony Edwards Playing Tonight vs Pistons? Timberwolves Release Injury Report For 22 Y/O All-Star

After suffering a few losses in the last week, the Minnesota Timberwolves managed to stay undefeated during their recent two-game homestand. Before they play three straight home games, the Timberwolves will travel to Michigan to take on the Detroit Pistons for their lone game on this road trip. Even though the struggling Pistons can be said a easy matchup for the best team in the West, fans of the Wolves will hope that Anthony Edwards can take on the floor.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been injury-free for a large part of the campaign. However, ahead of the fixture against the Detroit Pistons, four names have been added to the injury report. While Josh Minott and Leonard Miller have been given G-League assignments, Jaylen Clark continues to remain out. The biggest name added to the dreadful list, Anthony Edwards is listed as “questionable” with left knee tendonitis.

Fans will be pleased after learning that Edwards isn’t in pain due to any injuries. The man took on the floor in the Timberwolves’ previous fixture, playing for more than 38 minutes against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Going up against the Detroit Pistons, with a majority of their key players set to sit out, it seems like Chris Finch is using this perfect opportunity to rest his star player.

The Wolves have held their ground in the absence of Anthony Edwards

Unlike last season, the Minnesota Timberwolves have been one of the best teams in the league this campaign. While a major reason behind the team’s success has been Anthony Edwards’ incredible performance, the contributions of Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley, and others have had a huge impact.

Without any doubt, with Ant-Man leading the pack, the team looks lethal enough to compete for the title. But even in the All-Star guard’s absence, the Wolves have had a winning record. In the three games that he was sidelined, the Minnesota side won two games while suffering their only loss against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Ahead of the Pistons-Wolves bout, apart from Cade Cunningham and Monte Morris missing the clash, the Detroit side have added Bojan Bogdanovic to the injury report. The Pistons are the worst team in the NBA with only four wins and will enter tonight’s contest being severely shorthanded.

Barring any surprises, even if ANT was to be sidelined, the All-Star frontcourt duo of Towns and Gobert should lead the team to record their 29th win of the season.