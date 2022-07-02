“Bill Simmons, you are a dumb**s for that Trae Young-Kevin Durant trade idea!”: $207 million Hawks guard livid as podcaster provides asinine trade despite rookie extension limitations

Trae Young recently signed a huge $207 million rookie extension. As such, he was surprised when Bill Simmons suggested trading him for KD!

The Atlanta Hawks hit the jackpot when they drafted Trae Young in 2018. The former Oklahoma Sooner is an absolute baller, with many hailing him as the next Steph Curry.

His time in Atlanta has been exceptional so far, having made two NBA All-Star appearances and an All-NBA Third team in his first four seasons.

No surprise, as he averages 25 points, four rebounds, and nine assists per game. Stats that earned him a $207 million rookie extension to stay in Atlanta.

Young truly deserved that contract extension, one that makes him untradeable to teams that have a player with a similar contract on their roster. This is why it came as a shock when Bill Simmons suggested he be traded for Kevin Durant.

Trae Young is livid as he takes aim at Bill Simmons for suggesting the Hawks trade him for Kevin Durant despite trade limitations

As per the rules of the NBA, it is impossible to trade a player with a rookie extension to a team that already has a player with a similar contract.

It is this rule that makes any potential trade for a restless Kevin Durant extremely difficult. Despite having the knowledge beforehand, slip-ups happen to everyone, including Bill Simmons.

The podcaster suggested the Hawks explore a trade featuring Trae Young for KD. One that makes no sense, as Ben Simmons is still on his rookie max extension contract. The suggestion angered Trae, who called out ‘Bill’ Simmons ‘dumb a**’ for suggesting it!

It certainly was a poor suggestion from Bill, especially considering just how talented Young is. Besides if any trade were to happen between the Hawks and Nets, KD would want Trae on his team.

