Basketball

Billionaire Jay-Z tried selling New York to LeBron James over Miami in the summer of 2010

Billionaire Jay-Z tried selling New York to LeBron James over Miami in the summer of 2010
Raahib Singh

Basketball is more than just a sport for me, it's a lifestyle. Using my platform, I aspire to share my love of the game with others.

Previous Article
Why R Ashwin not playing today: Why is Hardik Pandya not playing today's 4th T20I between West Indies and India in Lauderhill?
Next Article
Harshal Patel Injury Update: BCCI provides reason behind Harshal Patel not playing IND vs WI 4th T20 in Lauderhill
NBA Latest Post
Billionaire Jay-Z tried selling New York to LeBron James over Miami in the summer of 2010
Billionaire Jay-Z tried selling New York to LeBron James over Miami in the summer of 2010

Hip-Hop legend Jay-Z tried to convince LeBron James to bring his talents to Brooklyn over…