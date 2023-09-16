“Give Me The F**king Ball”: Michael Jordan, Seconds Before Burying The ’89 Cavs, Took His Anger Out On His Coach’s Clipboard

Feb 15, 1996; Auburn Hills MI, USA; FILE PHOTO; Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan (23) prior to the game against the Detroit Pistons at the Palace at Auburn Hills. The Bulls beat the Pistons 112-109 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Jordan is one of the most iconic players in NBA history. Considered by many as the greatest of all time, MJ was known for his “clutch gene”. During his 14-year career, Jordan has hit many incredible shots, most of which have left audiences in awe. One of these iconic shots took place in Game 5 of the Playoffs in 1989 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. It is up there in the pantheon of greatest shots ever. However, as revealed in the book The Jordan Rules, the shot nearly never took place, as the final play wasn’t originally written for him.

Advertisement

The 1988-1989 season was a special one for Jordan. Playing for the Chicago Bulls, His Airness averaged 32 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists per game. Despite this, he didn’t bring home any silverware, failing to surpass his previous 1987-1988 season, where he won not only MVP but Defensive Player of the Year as well. Nevertheless, according to one metric by Bleacher Report, the 88-89 season is Jordan’s greatest season ever.

Michael Jordan once vehemently demanded the ball before scoring one of the greatest shots in NBA history

In 1989, the Chicago Bulls took on the Cleveland Cavaliers in an intense Game 5 in the Playoffs. Towards the dying embers of the game, coach Doug Collins was drawing up the play. As backup forward, Jack Harley recalled, Collins began making the play for Dave Corzine. This left many stunned, prompting Collins to explain. However, Michael Jordan was having none of it and demanded the ball.

Advertisement

Having slammed the clipboard, Jordan and the Bulls went back into the game. Taking the inbound, Brad Sellers passed the ball to Jordan. Immediately, His Airness drove to the basket but pulled up from the free-throw line for the mid-range dagger. The Cavaliers could do nothing but watch in horror as MJ scored the ball over guard Craig Ehlo.

The shot went in, and the crowd went wild. It was perhaps one of the greatest buzzer-beaters of all time. Fast forward years later, and Ron Harper, who was on the Cavs at the time, only has regrets. He revealed that he requested to guard Michael but was denied in the end, leaving many to wonder what the outcome would have been otherwise.

“Collins called time-out, gathered everyone in a tight circle, and began to draw a play for Dave Corzine. “Everyone started to look around,” recalled backup forward Jack Haley, who would call the moment the most thrilling of his life. “Doug could see everyone sort of frowning, and he started to explain that they wouldn’t be expecting Corzine to get the ball. Michael just slammed his fist down on the clipboard and said, ‘Give me the f**kin’ ball.’”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

That being said, hindsight is 20/20, and we will never know what would have happened if Harper guarded Jordan. At the end of the day, the shot is one of the greatest in the history of basketball. And, after it went in, all anybody could do was bask in the greatness of Michael Jeffrey Jordan.

Advertisement

Jordan has several iconic shots, including his game-winner in the 1998 NBA Finals

Since the 1988-1989 Playoffs, Michael Jordan scored many an iconic shot. While many of these have faded away from the minds of the fans because of their frequency, one remains intact in everyone’s memory. This shot is none other than the last-minute winner he hit in the 1998 NBA Finals.

Playing against the Utah Jazz, MJ hit the game-winner over Bryon Russell in Game 6, winning his sixth and final championship as an NBA superstar. The last play of The Last Dance.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It was Jordan’s last shot in a Bulls jersey, and what a legendary shot it was. It further sealed his legacy as one of the greatest of all time. And, to this day, it is still looked back upon by many with giddy excitement.