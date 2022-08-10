Billionaire LeBron James’ mother Gloria was arrested during a dark phase for the “James Family”

LeBron James’ move to Miami Heat wasn’t the easiest, he faced tons of backlash and in the midst of it all, his mother got arrested

The King was in the midst of moving capitals when he faced severe backlash for it. LeBron James had just moved to sunny Miami from the cold and frigid Cleveland.

Naturally, fans were divided. His fans in Ohio were distraught and enraged. James had no choice but to build a new fan base in Miami. It took some time and within the first year of his move, fans were starting to trust him.

But a failed playoff run meant that nothing good came to fruition. The distrust was building and fans were starting to question whether LeBron had the mettle, the tenacity, and the mental fortitude to win titles.

Amidst all this drama, LeBron’s personal life was also taking a beating. Just before the playoffs, his mother was arrested.

Dark times for the “James family” as LeBron James’ mother Gloria faced battery and disorderly intoxication charges

As per the reports, on 7th April 2011, LeBron’s mother, Gloria James was arrested outside the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel.

IT IS SOOO SADD HOW LEBRON JAMES MOTHER GOT ARREST….#SOO SADD — TEETEE (@Flygurltee29) April 11, 2011

According to Sorel Rockfeller, James assaulted him and she had alcohol on her breath. This marked the second arrest of Gloria’s life.

Police video + 911 call of #LeBron James’ mother Gloria James’ arrest released by Miami Beach PD. http://usat.ly/frTssU — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) April 9, 2011

Police report on Gloria James’ arrest in Miami this morning (via Miami Herald): http://bit.ly/hiWRo6 — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) April 7, 2011

LeBron didn’t comment properly on it considering he was getting ready for the playoffs. LeBron went on to lose the Finals that year and we suspect this incident might have played a big factor.

Such events can leave a long-lasting scar. A lot of analysts simply chalked down LeBron’s poor performance to not having the “clutch gene”. He proved all his doubters wrong just a year later, going back to back and picking up 2 championships in the process.

