Basketball

“Bob Myers, I’m worried that Klay Thompson is angry about the coaching change”: When Steve Kerr was hilariously welcomed to “Klay’s world” in 2014 after taking over Warriors coaching job

Klay Thompson
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
"You can still feel the mark he left on Ferrari"– Charles Leclerc says Michael Schumacher is still god figure at Ferrari
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Klay Thompson
“Bob Myers, I’m worried that Klay Thompson is angry about the coaching change”: When Steve Kerr was hilariously welcomed to “Klay’s world” in 2014 after taking over Warriors coaching job

Klay Thompson and Steve Kerr have come a long way since their inaugural season in…