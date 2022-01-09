“Bol Bol has cheated on me 7 times and y’all accuse me of cheating?!”: Nuggets star’s girlfriend, Mulan Hernandez, goes off on her relationship with the 7-footer

Mulan Hernandez claims that Bol Bol has cheated on her 7 to 8 times so far and is tired of fans claiming she’s the one who has been cheating.

Bol Bol was quite the interesting prospect coming into the NBA in 2019. With a 7’2 lanky frame, it was unclear on whether or not he would be able to be a productive player in the league. With him getting time in the NBA Bubble however, it was evident that the son of Manute Bol could grow into a dominant point forward of sorts.

During the 2020-21 NBA season, Bol Bol gained a lot more followers due to his fairly decent play in the Bubble. This led to him publicly getting into a relationship with Mulan Hernandez, an Instagram model who goes to Georgia Teach University.

Their relationship has been heavily publicized for not the greatest reasons however. Last August saw NBA fans accuse Hernandez of being a ‘gold digger’, coupled with rumors of them having broken up due to a bevy of reasons that weren’t confirmed.

Bol Bol catches heat from Hernandez during an Instagram live of hers.

Bol Bol gets ‘exposed’ by Mulan Hernandez on her latest Instagram live where she openly claims that the Nuggets youngster has cheated on her multiple times. She goes to say that she’s isn’t all too happy with the fact that despite this, she is being labelled as the unfaithful one in their relationship.

“So I just feel like I’m tired of sitting here and tired of acting like he’s this perfect person when he’s done nothing but get caught cheating on me. This is the 7th, 8th time he’s cheated on me. Y’all say I’m cheating on him; the whole time he’s been cheating on me for a f***ing year.”

Bol Bol’s girlfriend accuses him of cheating numerous times on IG Live https://t.co/H62nfkMy9k pic.twitter.com/VYH5ZdC6r9 — New York Post (@nypost) January 7, 2022

Bol Bol has yet to speak out about these allegations surrounding him but if what Hernandez says is true, it’s safe to say that he wouldn’t care enough to make a public statement about the same.