mobile app bar

Luka Doncic Is “Going to Have a Huge, Huge Chip on His Shoulder” Over Unceremonious Mavs Exit, Says Stephen A. Smith

Dylan Edenfield
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Luka Doncic NBA: Los Angeles Lakers-Press Conference

Feb 4, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic is introduced at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Everyone’s mind is scrambling following the Luka Doncic trade, as the NBA landscape has now been permanently altered. Stephen A. Smith tried to predict what’s going through the mind of Doncic himself in the aftermath of the move. The longtime sports analyst believes the newest Los Angeles Laker will be coming for revenge against not only his former franchise but the rest of the league as well.

After being publicly criticized for his conditioning issues and supposedly lazy tendencies, Doncic will have a lot to prove with his new team. Those problems never stopped the 25-year-old from ranking among the league’s top talents, but the disrespect he received from his former regime likely sparked a new competitive fire in him.

On a recent episode of First Take, Stephen A. said,

“We need to pay attention to Luka Doncic. He’s going to have a huge, huge chip on his shoulder.” 

Smith explained how Doncic will have ample opportunity to prove that Dallas was wrong for trading him after moving up to select him in the 2018 NBA Draft. Once viewed as an untouchable and integral piece of the franchise and city, Doncic now has an opportunity to etch his name into Lakers history.

It’s rare to see a superstar traded in the NBA and even rarer to see a superstar moved despite constantly voicing his loyalty to the franchise. Luka was expected to be the Mavericks’ next Dirk Nowitzki in the sense that he would spend his career in Dallas, but his Mavs tenure is now over after just six-and-a-half seasons.

Now, the reigning scoring champion has every reason to have a chip on his shoulder. Doncic will undoubtedly want to prove the masses wrong after his fitness and weight became a focus of discussion.

Doncic is excited for a new opportunity but still emotional over Mavs exit

Despite being involved in one of the most unceremonious trades in NBA history, Doncic has seemingly taken the high road in his response to the move.

In his first statement since the trade was finalized, Doncic said,

“That’s [the Mavs] decision, I have no comment on that. They made a decision, I don’t know why … I can’t do nothing about it.”

The seventh-year veteran also underlined that he never expressed any hesitation about signing a supermax deal with Dallas.

While obviously emotional over the unprecedented move, Doncic still seemed excited about the idea of joining one of the league’s most historic franchises. Doncic expressed his optimism during his introductory press conference and will now have the foreseeable future to solidify himself as a Lakers legend.

About the author

Dylan Edenfield

Dylan Edenfield

linkedin-icon

Dylan Edenfield is an NBA journalist at The SportRush. He has written 500+ basketball articles for various websites since starting the venture in 2016, as a freshman in high school. Dylan has been a writer and graphic designer for PalaceofPistons.com, a Detroit Pistons-based Substack and podcast, since 2016. As an avid Detroit Pistons fan, contributing and building relationships with fellow writers truly sparked his love for NBA coverage. Dylan graduated from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan in December 2023 with a Communications major in Media Arts & Studies and a minor in Sports Management. Dylan hoped to combine these two focuses to break into the professional sports journalism landscape. Outside of sports, Dylan is an avid gamer and occasionally likes to try other art forms, including drawing and painting. When it comes to something he creates, Dylan goes the extra mile to ensure his work is as good as it can be.

Share this article

Don’t miss these