Basketball

“Boston Celtics could have lost the series here with this wack a** shot selection!”: NBA Twitter and couch king LeBron James react as the Celtics lose game 4

The Boston Celtics lost a critical 2-1 lead today and LeBron James among others were quick to point out the bad shot selection. 
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
"Chef Curry is INSANE!": LeBron James and others react as Stephen Curry lights up the scoreboard and equals Kobe Bryant in Game 4 vs the Boston Celtics 
Next Article
"Dell Curry is down bad, but stop pretending Sonya Curry is doing any better": NBA Twitter reacts as Stephen Curry's father makes an appearance with his new girl at Game 4 of the NBA Finals
NBA Latest Post
"Dell Curry is down bad, but stop pretending Sonya Curry is doing any better": NBA Twitter reacts as Stephen Curry's father makes an appearance with his new girl at Game 4 of the NBA Finals
“Dell Curry is down bad, but stop pretending Sonya Curry is doing any better”: NBA Twitter reacts as Stephen Curry’s father makes an appearance with his new girl at Game 4 of the NBA Finals

NBA Twitter goes wild as Dell Curry shows up at Game 4 with his new…