“Boston Celtics could have lost the series here with this wack a** shot selection!”: NBA Twitter and couch king LeBron James react as the Celtics lose game 4

The Boston Celtics lost a critical 2-1 lead today. LeBron James among others was quick to point out the bad shot selection.

The Boston Celtics might have just given up a very precious lead tonight. Their 2-1 advantage vanished in thin air as a combination of Stephen Curry’s circus shots completely took them out of the game.

Rather than trying to justify Stephen Curry’s ridiculous array of shots, it boils down to how bad the Celtics shot tonight. In fact, more than their shooting percentages it was more about their shot selection.

LeBron James concurs. It looks as though the King is enjoying his time off and tweeting out his thoughts on the game. Well, he is absolutely right.

Bad shot selection vs GS 🟰 💀 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 11, 2022

If you take bad shots against the Golden State Warriors, they will punish you. Tonight was just another example. This might have cost them an NBA title.

Celtics could have lost the series here with this wack ass shot selection — Lucky Lefty (@C_Royalty124) June 11, 2022

Boston Celtics fans and NBA Twitter call out the team for a poor choice of shots

Celtics fans were livid tonight. They had a lead throughout the game and saw the whole thing crumble as they kept taking an absurd amount of shots.

Wtf are the Celtics doing right now? What is this shot selection? What is this defense? WTF IS GOING ON?! #BOSvsGSW — Grumpy (@lGrumpyl) June 11, 2022

They shot only a mere 40% and while their 3pt percentage was good, their free-throw shooting also lacked accuracy. 14/19 from the charity stripe is reflective of their poor shooting and certainly could have been better.

The Celtics shot selection: pic.twitter.com/DM9jh45arV — Randip Janda (@RandipJanda) June 11, 2022

The Celtics shot selection in the 4th quarter is where all of the experience stuff comes in. Everyone was just launching when they didn’t need to while the Warriors (mostly Steph) kept taking high percentage shots — Bryson🐻 (@BrysonWright3) June 11, 2022

The Celtics head to the Bay area and will hope to do everything in their power to win game 5. However, if there are any signs, it looks as though the series might already be lost.

