mobile app bar

“Bounce Back”: Anthony Davis Shares the Mentality Driving His Injury Comebacks

Nickeem Khan
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Sep 29, 2025; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) poses for a photo during the Mavericks 2025 media day at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Sep 29, 2025; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) poses for a photo during the Mavericks 2025 media day at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

When people think about the Feb 2 trade that shook the NBA, they seem to forget there was another pivotal member in the infamous trade. The Los Angeles Lakers weren’t the only team receiving a superstar in Luka Doncic; the Dallas Mavericks did so as well. Anthony Davis is no slouch of a player by any means imaginable. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to fully showcase his skill in Dallas due to injuries. However, ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season, Davis’ mentality is stronger than ever before.

It’s easy to become engulfed in the theatrics that came about following the trade involving Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis. The majority of headlines focused on Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks’ relationship. Somehow, AD, who is a top 75 player of all time, became a forgotten aspect.

Nonetheless, Dallas and the team’s fans have certainly not forgotten him. He remains the main engine of the team’s championship hopes, even with the addition of the 2025 top overall pick Cooper Flagg.

Questions have constantly surrounded Davis’ health dating back to his days with the New Orleans Pelicans. During an interview with FOX 4’s Sam Gannon, Davis put all those rumors to bed.

“I feel great,” Davis proclaimed. “Had a little hiccup in the training with the eye and stuff like that. But I’m healthy and ready to go.”

The recent injury flare-up involving Davis involves a detached retina. The Mavericks believe the injury occurred on April 2 against the Atlanta Hawks via an incidental elbow from teammate Daniel Gafford. Davis revealed on media day that he will have to wear a pair of protective goggles for the rest of his career.

Davis is ensuring he’s taking the necessary safety precautions to have a healthy and successful season. The number of injuries Davis has endured throughout his career would be overwhelming for most. Instead of folding in the face of adversity, Davis’ ability to press on relies on two simple words.

“Bounce back,” Davis said. “That’s the mentality. The more we try to feel sorry for ourselves or dwell on this hurt or an injury, it does nothing but slow us down.”

The level of maturity in Davis’ answer explains how he has been able to sustain such a great level of success through his 13 years in the NBA. The only thing on his mind now is doing his best to put the Mavericks in a position to win an NBA championship.

About the author

Nickeem Khan

Nickeem Khan

Nickeem Khan is a Senior NBA Writer for The SportsRush from Toronto, Canada. He graduated from Toronto Metropolitan University with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Media. Nickeem has over five years of experience in the sports media industry with hands-on experience as a journalist among other roles, including media accreditation for the CEBL, NBA G-League's Raptors 905, and CBC's coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. When he isn't writing articles, he serves as a member of the Toronto Raptors' Game Presentation Crew.

Share this article

Don’t miss these