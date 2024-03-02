When was Jimmy Butler Drafted and Other FAQs About Heat Star’s NBA Timeline

Dec 31, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) reacts after a call against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Butler has emerged as one of the top NBA players in the past few years, especially in the postseason. He has led the Miami Heat to two NBA Finals appearances and has helped the team become one of the leading title contenders from the Eastern Conference. Born in Houston, Texas, on September 14, 1989, Butler has struggled to get to the top of professional basketball. He is among the leading personnel on the Miami Heat roster to reinstate the Heat culture among his teammates. In this article, let’s learn more about Jimmy Butler’s Draft and some of the frequently asked questions that fans have about the 6x All-Star’s career.

When was Jimmy Butler drafted into the NBA?

Jimmy Butler was drafted in the first round of the 2011 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls as the 30th overall pick.

Did Jimmy Butler go to college?

Butler attended Tyler Junior College from 2007 to 08, averaging 18.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. However, Butler’s performance started grabbing him attention from Division 1 programs, which helped him receive an athletic scholarship to Marquette during his sophomore season.

Which High School team did Jimmy Butler play for?

Jimmy Butler attended Tomball High in Texas, averaging 19.9 points and 9.7 rebounds per game during his tenure. Butler’s performances and numbers had earned him the title of the most valuable player of his team as he graduated from high school.

When was Jimmy Butler traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves?

Jimmy Butler was traded by the Chicago Bulls to the Minnesota Timberwolves on June 22, 2017, in exchange for the rights to Justin Patton (the 16th overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft), Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn, and the rights to Lauri Markkanen (the seventh overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft).

When did Jimmy Butler debut for the Miami Heat?

Jimmy Butler signed with the Miami Heat through a sign-and-trade deal with the 76ers in a four-team trade on July 6, 2019. Butler debuted for the Heat on October 30, 2019, and posted 21 points against Conference rivals Atlanta Hawks.

How long has Jimmy Butler been in the league?

Jimmy Butler has played 13 seasons in the NBA since getting drafted into the league in 2011.