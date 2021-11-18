“Boy, don’t let us win a f****** championship!”: Warriors’ Draymond Green issues a warning to the rest of NBA, especially those who doubted them in the past 2 years

Warriors’ star Draymond Green releases the first look at his all-new podcast “The Draymond Green show”, sends a warning

The Golden State Warriors are back on the rise. After two seasons of mediocre play, the Warriors are looking like the Warriors we had become accustomed to seeing. They have a league-best 12-2 record, and a lot more impressive stats so far. The Warriors are leading the league in offensive rating, defensive rating, rebounds, assists, 3 Pointers made, and so many more stats.

Also Read: Is Stephen Curry playing tonight vs Cleveland Cavaliers?: Golden State Warriors release injury report for the MVP front runner ahead of matchup against Ricky Rubio and co

A big credit for the same goes to their stars, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. Steph is playing at a high level once again, averaging 28.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 1.7 steals per game. He’s 2nd in the points per game, just behind Kevin Durant. Draymond has picked up his offensive game and is as efficient as ever on defense. Green, who premiers his podcast tomorrow, issued a warning to the rest of the league.

“Draymond’s washed, Steph has no help”: Draymond Green speaks up about the disrespect

As a Warriors fan, the last two seasons haven’t been the best time. We went from 5 straight Finals, to not even making the playoffs. The later half of last season gave us a life, when Stephen Curry decided to say ‘f**k you’ to all his haters, and went ballistic. Curry, while is not on the same god-level that he was to end the last season, has not dipped much. Meanwhile, the haters and the doubters kept yapping and saying sh*t about the Warriors, and the stars in particular.

Draymond Green, just like most of us Dubs fans, has kept his tabs. On his podcast, he talks about how the league should pray that the Warriors don’t win a championship, cause if they do, he’s not shutting up.

🗣 DON’T LET US WIN A F*CKING CHAMPIONSHIP@Money23Green has a MESSAGE on the first episode of The Draymond Green Show pic.twitter.com/oPCWs54ktr — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) November 18, 2021

Also Read: NBA starting lineups tonight: Is Danny Green playing vs Denver Nuggets? Philadelphia 76ers release hamstring injury report

Draymond talks about how even Klay Thompson, someone who usually doesn’t talk out much, talks about the constant hate and doubts the Dubs get. Once he and James Wiseman are back, the Warriors are only going to get better, and the league should watch out.