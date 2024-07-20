Brandin Podziemski Describes Learning from Klay Thompson and Their Relationship

Brandin Podziemski may have only played with Klay Thompson for a single season, but it appears they have built quite a bond during that time. Unfortunately, this has only made their goodbyes that much more heartbreaking. However, the two are still very much in touch as Podz recently revealed during a media interaction.

During a presser for the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Podziemski was asked to talk about how much Thompson meant to him. In response, the 21-year-old revealed that the two still speak on the phone after Thompson’s departure from the Bay Area.

The young Dubs guard still receives incredible advice from the newly recruited Dallas Mavericks guard. Podziemski told NBCS,

“He [Klay Thompson] meant a lot. And, you know, it’s something you can’t just go on Google, go on YouTube and search up, when you get advice from someone like that… And so for me just appreciating his presence, appreciating everything he shared with me from an on-court and off-court perspective.”

“And you know, getting a call from him a couple of days ago, just him telling me I always have a brother in him for life is pretty cool,” he added.

"Getting a call from him a couple days ago, and him telling me I'll always have a brother in him for life." Podz details his heartwarming conversation with Klay 🥹 pic.twitter.com/xB4jfLUQI0 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 20, 2024

It is hard not to feel for Brandin Podziemski. Having finally made it to the NBA, he was able to strike up a bond with one of the greatest Dubs players ever. And not only did he become better as a player because of him, but he also found himself a mentor who could help him navigate the NBA landscape.

However, Podziemski likely won’t be thinking about that for too long. After all, being in the same Conference, the Golden State Warriors will see the Dallas Mavericks quite a few times during the upcoming season.

And Klay Thompson will likely have a chip in his shoulders to prove himself after Golden State lowballed his contract extension negotiations. So Podz will have to be extra aware of these games. And he himself admitted that he’s looking forward to competing against Klay next season.