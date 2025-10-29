Brian Windhorst Insists Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Knicks Trade Link Has the Bucks Up Against the Wall

A matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks, with the players they have, is always exciting. What makes this matchup even sweeter is the anticipation around how Giannis Antetokounmpo will perform against the Mecca, especially since there have been talks of the Greek Freak considering New York as a potential trade destination over the past few weeks.

It makes sense. The 30-year-old superstar has been vocal about wanting to win another ring and has closely monitored what the Bucks organization is doing to keep the team competitive. After three straight first-round playoff exits, Giannis is growing impatient, and for the first time in his career, he’s reportedly open to wearing a different uniform.

This was the topic of conversation on ESPN ahead of this evening’s Knicks-Bucks game. Insider Brian Windhorst reminded listeners that Giannis penned a “love letter” to Milwaukee fans in response to a recent report by Shams Charania, who claimed Giannis had been in contact with the Knicks organization up until the start of the season.

“He gave the Bucks a love letter. I know Doc Rivers had some things to say to push away the report from Shams, but nobody has denied that those talks took place. And the reason no one has denied it? Because Shams was right. They did take place,” stated Windy, confirming his colleague’s rumored report.

Giannis is clearly still a Buck and won’t be leaving just yet. But Windy mentioned that even after the Bucks beefed up their roster by waiving Damian Lillard and scooping up Myles Turner from the Pacers, Antetokounmpo was still talking to New York.

“Giannis looked at those moves and still expressed interest to be with the Knicks. It wasn’t a good time to ask for that. The Knicks didn’t have their entire roster available to trade. But the Knicks certainly knew that the interest was there from Giannis.”

The Knicks are still confident that they can get to the NBA Finals this year without Giannis. Windy confirmed as such with his next line. “They (Knicks) got to play their season. Giannis has said he’ll re-evaluate things in 6-7 months. We’ll have to see. But the Knicks know that Giannis has interest.”

One thing that does is put pressure on Milwaukee. If they don’t win right from the jump, Giannis could be walking. “That puts extra pressure on how the Bucks perform,” added Windhorst. “Especially over the first third of the season. The Knicks believe in this team. They believe this team could get to the Finals. But if this doesn’t, that’s something the Knicks have to re-examine as well.”

So, while the Bucks vs. Knicks game tonight might just look like another early-season game on paper, there’s way more riding on it than the standings suggest. Giannis’ uncertain future looms over Milwaukee, and every win or loss could quietly shape what comes next.

The Knicks, on the other hand, are playing with confidence knowing the Greek Freak’s eyes have wandered their way. No matter how this game ends, the drama between New York and Milwaukee is just getting started.