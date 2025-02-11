Anamaria Goltes and Gabriela’s Picture in Lakers Jerseys Show Luka Doncic’s Family Ready to Call LA Home

Feb 10, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA;Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) is greeted at the bench as he leaves the second half against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Luka Doncic has only suited up for one game as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers so far, but the Slovenian sensation has clearly embraced his new home. His fiancé, Anamaria Goltes, and daughter Gabriela appear to be happy in L.A. as well. Goltes shared a photo of her and Gabriela donning Luka’s new jersey at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, indicating she is ready to support a new team.

Luka Doncic’s Fiance Anamaria and daughter Gabriela rocking #77! They’ve embraced LA! pic.twitter.com/CvJf5rVAUh — Top NBA Fan (@TopNBAFanToday) February 11, 2025

The five-time All-Star appears to be ready for a fresh start after his unceremonious exit from the Mavericks. Just weeks ago, Doncic invested in a $15 million mansion in the Dallas area, looking ready to call himself a Texan for life. However, that dream was crushed quickly and unexpectedly, forcing the 25-year-old to reevaluate his priorities.

Doncic has spent just over a week as a member of the Purple and Gold, but both he and Anamaria have seemingly accepted the outcome of the trade and have done their best to embrace L.A. It’s not always easy to accept a new home, especially out of nowhere, but Anamaria’s choice to wear Lakers gear in Doncic’s debut proves she is ready to move on.

Just as in any other situation that forces a family to move, there will be an adjustment period for Doncic, on and off the court. The superstar guard struggled in his debut with the Lakers, scoring 14 points on 5-14 shooting while dishing out 4 assists in his debut. Not only was this Doncic’s first game with the Lakers, but it was also his first game action in nearly two months, so an underwhelming display was almost expected. However, knowing his elite body of work, Doncic should return to All-Star form in the coming games.

Luka Doncic is happy to be in Los Angeles

Doncic has moved on gracefully from one of the most surprising trades in NBA history. Once viewed as an untouchable and integral cog of the Dallas Mavericks, Luka has welcomed his move to Los Angeles with open arms and appears to have gotten over the devastation of the move. The seven-year veteran looked visibly joyful on the bench throughout his debut, a wire-to-wire 132-113 victory over the Utah Jazz. Doncic was seen smiling on the bench with his new teammates and was able to contribute a handful of nice plays after a slow start.

Now, even Anamaria has pledged her allegiance to the Lakers and Luka’s parents have too. The pair were spotted alongside Dirk Nowitzki at their son’s debut, likely easing Doncic’s nerves during his first game with a new franchise.

Dirk is sitting with Luka Doncic’s family for his Lakers debut. pic.twitter.com/lhXEa6401J — Abby Jones (@_abigaiiiil) February 11, 2025

It’s been a tumultuous two weeks for Luka Doncic and his family, but it appears all of them have already adjusted to what will be his new home for the foreseeable future.