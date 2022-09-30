“Bringing Up Stephen Curry? It Was All God!”: Sonya Curry hails the lord for her oldest son’s childhood and the brilliant man he is today

Stephen Curry, when it’s all said and done, is a first ballot ‘Hall of Famer’. The credit goes to his parents, however, Sonya and Dell Curry!

It’s no doubt that the legacy left by Steph Curry, will forever be etched in NBA history. After all, ‘Curry’ has only revolutionized the game of basketball, and brought about a new era in the game.

The upheaval brought about by Steph has changed the way the game of basketball has been played. Ten years ago, there were only a handful of players who were able to score from beyond the arc, proficiently. Not to mention,. the game wasn’t oriented as such as well.

Fast forward to 2022, the benchmark for any talent attempting to crack into the NBA is that they need to be seasoned and capable of scoring from anywhere on the floor. A mandatory requirement based on the changes introduced by Curry.

It’s well worth noting that his brother, Seth Curry is an exceptional shooter from three-point land. He is a 40%+ three-point shooter, which makes him a valuable asset for any organization.

Sonya Curry, amidst her divorce, has spoken about how she raised the Currys and what she credits for their upbringing and the personalities they have become today!

Steph Curry and Seth Curry are one of the few brother duos to be playing in the NBA simultaneously. The pair have created their own footprints in the sport making their parents proud.

Their dad, Dell Curry, was a former NBA player as well, for the Charlotte Hornets in the 1990s. So it’s safe to say, it’s a family affair. It’s also a testament to how the pair raised their kids, that not only makes them great players, but also great people.

While promoting her new book ‘Fierce Love’, which emphasizes how Sonya and Dell raised their kids, and her dedication to faith, family, and education. Sonya Curry said-

“Parents are doing this every day, I don’t think I’m doing something extraordinary.” Sonya goes on to detail a story when the kids were going to college, and that there was something in her spirit that said, “God’s hand is in every moment.”

The philanthropic work pursued and provided by Steph is an attestation to the person he is. A family man through and through, Steph’s beliefs and faith have led him this far. However, his story is far from done.

