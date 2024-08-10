“Bron Won’t Even Play!”: Carmelo Anthony Reacts to Son Kiyan’s Comments on 2-on-2 Against LeBron and Bronny

Kiyan Anthony believes he and his father Carmelo Anthony stand no chance against LeBron James and Bronny James in a two-on-two game. In an interview with Overtime, he claimed that the four-time MVP is still playing at a high level in this league while his son has joined him in the NBA. On the other hand, he is still a high schooler and his dad last played an NBA game in 2022.

Advertisement

Kiyan predicted it’d be a close contest but the James duo will prevail by three to four points. However, Carmelo took offense to his son’s suggestion. On Instagram, the retired star reminded his son that he still works out which has helped him remain in shape.

Thus, he’d be able to hold his own. He also jokingly warned him that he had come home to his father at the end of the day, so he better watch what he said. During his appearance on Open Run with Rachel Nichols, Carmelo Anthony expanded upon his son’s comments. He admitted that Kiyan was trolling him and he usually tries to get under his skin with snide remarks.

But he hailed his son for his honesty and claimed it would help him build a fanbase. However, the former Knicks star reiterated that he and his son wouldn’t lose in a two-on-two game. He also claimed that James wouldn’t accept a proposal so predicting how the game would go down is futile. Anthony said,

“He knows we don’t lose two on two… They won’t even play, LeBron won’t even play. You gotta put somebody who will really play. Like KD will play.”

While he believes that a two-on-two father-son game is right up Durant’s alley, the game wouldn’t happen as the Suns superstar has no children. Despite retiring in 2022, the future Hall of Famer fancies his and his son Kiyan’s odds of beating LeBron and Bronny. While the James duo may have an edge skill-wise, the Anthonys often practice together and will have better chemistry.

How much would that matter in a two-on-two game is anyone’s guess. Carmelo believes it’s enough to be competitive. But James may feel otherwise. Perhaps he should accept his close friend’s challenge and go to battle to figure out which father-son duo is better.