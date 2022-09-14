Basketball

LaMelo Ball was forced to do this simple little task for a whopping $700 by the Big Baller himself, LaVar Ball

Shaquille O’Neal was the highest paid with $17.1 million a season – Damian Lillard will make almost 4 times more than that in 2026-27
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 21 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
How Charles Leclerc can stop 30 GP winner from becoming the 2022 World Champion at the Singapore Grand Prix
Next Article
4 Drivers to be assessed by Alpine F1 Team for 2023 drive
NBA Latest Post
Shaquille O’Neal was the highest paid with $17.1 million a season – Damian Lillard will make almost 4 times more than that in 2026-27
LaMelo Ball was forced to do this simple little task for a whopping $700 by the Big Baller himself, LaVar Ball

When Hornets star LaMelo Ball got paid big time by the big baller for doing…