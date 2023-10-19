“Bronny Getting Paid More Than Russell Westbrook”: Valued At $5,900,000, LeBron James’ Son Has NBA Twitter Shocked During Comparisons

Bronny James has been one of the biggest names in college sports ever since he entered the sphere. Being the son of LeBron James and part of the star-studded USC Trojans, Bronny has all eyes on him. According to On3Sports, the 19-year-old holds a $5,900,000 NIL (name, image, and likeliness) valuation, the most among all student-athletes across all sports.

Bronny James being valued at almost $6 million is more absurd than we can imagine. As revealed by an X (formerly “Twitter) user, the 6ft 4” guard is earning significantly more than one of the greatest point guards of the modern NBA – Russell Westbrook. Keep in mind that James has yet to play a single minute on the college basketball hardwood, let alone in the NBA.

NBA Twitter cannot fathom that Bronny James has a $5.9 million NIL Valuation

@BronGotGame highlighted the fact that Bronny James was earning more money than Russell Westbrook.

Bronny getting paid more than Russ

Well, only a part of this statement is true. Bronny’s $5.9 million NIL Valuation may be almost $2 million more than the $3.8 million that Westbrook is going to rake in as his salary earnings for the 2023-2024 campaign. However, Westbrook will also be earning a huge sum of money through his endorsements.

For whatever reason, the critics have been exceptionally harsh with their assessment of Westbrook. Despite Russ performing sufficiently well after being traded to the Los Angeles Clippers, ESPN only predicted Mr. Triple Double to finish 2023-24 as the 95th-best player in the NBA.

Signing a team-friendly extension this summer was the first step towards helping the franchise move ahead toward its goal of winning a title. From what the final stretch of regular season games indicated, Russ has absolutely no problem playing as the third scoring option behind Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

Certainly, with Westbrook running as the point guard, the healthy California side should be well-equipped to make a legitimate push to win the 2024 Championship.

Bronny has deals with some of the biggest brands

Bronny James has 7.6 million Instagram followers. With the virtue of having a huge fan following, at only 19 years of age, Bronny has been associated with some of the biggest brands in the world. Apart from being a member of the FaZe Clan, he has endorsement deals with PSD Underwear, Beats By Dre, and as many would expect, Nike.

Of course, being the son of one of the best players ever to suit up does have its set of benefits. However, it would be unfair to undermine Bronny for his off-court successes.