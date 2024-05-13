Fishing Enthusiast Deion Sanders Breaks Silence on His Reluctance to Play Golf

Deion ‘Triple Threat’ Sanders has always had a deep connection to sports. Despite his diverse athletic background, including the current coaching stint for the Colorado Buffaloes, Sanders has a hobby that takes him away from the hustle—fishing, known for its leisurely pace. However, when it comes to golf, which some might argue is faster than fishing, Sanders looks the other way, primarily due to its pace. And he certainly has his reasons.

Advertisement

In his recent appearance on the ‘Fullsend Podcast,’ Deion Sanders candidly shared his disinterest in golf, citing its slow pace as a major issue for him. Therefore, describing how it doesn’t fit well for someone like Sanders who enjoys the rush, he stated,

“I don’t play golf. The game is too slow. I need action.”

Nonetheless, Sanders remains peaceful about fishing, which is as slow as it gets. Yet, despite its slow nature, the sports maestro appreciates the peaceful and relaxing nature of the activity.

“Fishing is peaceful and relaxing, and I love the calmness and the serenity of water,” Sanders noted.

During the same interview, Sanders also shared that Travis sometimes joins him on fishing expeditions. He even recounted a joyful moment when the two-way star caught a humongous fish in Sanders’ lake. But their fishing outings aren’t really competitive. Yet, as the conversation progressed, Sanders shared an interesting anecdote—he once got himself arrested for merely fishing.

Deion Sanders Once Found Himself Behind Bars Due to a Fishing Expedition

During the interview, Sanders also reflected on a moment from 1996 when he was enjoying a leisurely day at a secluded fishing spot near the airport, where the fish were biting abundantly. However, his peaceful fishing expedition took a comedic turn when the police showed up, informing him that he was on private property and needed to ‘come in’. Deion Sanders humorously recounted his conversation with the police officer, saying,

“I said, ‘Man, ain’t nobody see me out here, dawg. Come on, man.'”

Despite being threatened with arrest, Sanders decided to make the most of the situation and enjoy his time on the water. He jokingly pleaded his case while continuing to fish.

However, it didn’t end well for him, as he confessed, “They took me to this little like police substation right at the airport.” And all he could think about was making the national news the following day. He was arrested on a first-degree misdemeanor charge, and due to the absurdity of it all, Sanders couldn’t help but smile in his mugshot.

Only someone like Deion Sanders has the ability to turn even the most mundane experiences into entertaining anecdotes. Whether on the field or off it, he never fails to captivate his audience with his presence and infectious sense of humor.