Has LeBron James Finally Picked His Favorite Between Bryce and Bronny James? The King’s Recent IG Story May Be Proof

LeBron James’s two sons Bronny and Bryce James are both aspiring to be like their father, one of the greatest to ever play in the NBA. And given all hoopla around them from fans and league scouts alike, they are likely to at least be chosen in the draft.

That said, as hard as it may be to swallow, both brothers don’t have the same potential. At the end of the day, different players can do different things, even if they were raised in the same way. And given that 15-year-old Bryce James stands at 6’6” already, that is likely going to be the case with him and 6’3” Bronny James as well.

However, has that fact affected which son LeBron James likes more? More specifically here, is Bryce James the favorite son here?

Does LeBron James’s recent story mean that Bryce James is his favorite son?

LeBron James often hypes up his sons in any way he can. And in that regard, he admirably treats both his sons equally. However, did the man recently find himself a favorite between the two? Well, here is what he posted on his Instagram story recently.

@KingJames recently posted this on his story pic.twitter.com/JIQa57aaCU — Tonoy Sengupta (@TonoySengupta) March 7, 2023

Given his size and what can do already, Bryce James has been picked by most scouts to be the better prospect of the two brothers. However, even given that fact, perhaps it wouldn’t be fair to say LeBron James has a favorite.

So far, the Lakers superstar has shown that he is an amazing father to both his sons and his daughter. And perhaps the man should be given more credit on that, rather than suspected of picking favorites.

However, even with that being said, LeBron James has been known to Bryce James over everyone else in a particular category.

Who is the best shooter in LeBron James’s family?

LeBron James has been applauded for developing a viable over the course of his NBA career. But the thing is, as he revealed all the way back in 2018, despite being in the league, he isn’t even the best shooter in his family. No, that honor apparently belongs to Bryce James.

Despite this statement being from 5 years ago, it’s fair to say that it still applies. At 6’6”, the man can still shoot it with the best of them. And given all the other gifts he has too, Bryce James may go on to become a scary player.

