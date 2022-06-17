“Los Angeles Lakers spent $186.4 million just to sit out of the playoffs!”: Despite spending BIG money, LeBron James and co. finished a horrific 11th in the West

Despite spending $186.4 million for their payroll and the luxury tax payments, the Los Angeles Lakers finished the regular season as only the 11th seed in the West.

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a forgettable season for the second straight season. Back in 2021, LeBron James and co. entered the playoffs as the 7th seed, only to get knocked out by the Phoenix Suns.

In this past 2021-2022 campaign, the front office brought about quite a few changes to the roster. Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and Dwight Howard, among several other stars, were added to complement the All-Star duo of Anthony Davis and Bron.

Deemed by many as one of the greatest teams to ever be assembled, anything less than a championship would be considered a disappointment. Much to everyone’s surprise, the Lakers had an awful season, to say the least.

Being riddled with injuries, and having major chemistry issues, Frank Vogel’s boys won merely 33 games and finished the season 11th in the West, failing to participate in the play-in tournament as well.

The Los Angeles Lakers front office spent a huge amount of money on LeBron James and co. only to fail to advance a playoffs berth

According to sources, Jeanie Buss spent $186.4 million on the 2021-2022 LAL. A total of $153 million on payroll, and a staggering $33.1 million on Luxury Tax.

Despite having splurged a massive amount of money, the Lakers had a disastrous season.

Jeanie Buss had all the right to be disappointed in her team. In an interview with LA Times, she even expressed her dissatisfaction with missing the postseason.

“This last year was extremely disappointing … it was hugely disappointing,” she said. “I feel like we let down Laker fans, and don’t want to do that again, and we’ve got to get it right.”

With LeBron looking for revenge and AD making progress in his rehab, hopefully, the 2022-2023 season is a better campaign for the purple & gold.

