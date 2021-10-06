“LeBron James colors the books he reads, it’s super weird”: Richard Jefferson ends Lakers superstar’s reading career with brutal roast in recent podcast appearance

Richard Jefferson may just have trumped Skip Bayless and delivered the best LeBron James roast of all time in a recent podcast appearance.

There are few members in national sports media capable of combining their analysis with banter the way RJ does it. He’s only been retired from the NBA for 3 years as a player, so he can get away with more banter than others.

This allows the Nets and ESPN sportscaster a lot of runway to lay out his jokes in public. He’s obviously spent his post-retirement life mainly as a broadcaster. And it seems like he’s transitioned seamlessly from elite locker room guy to elite commentary booth guy in no time.

“LeBron James colors the books he reads, it’s super weird”: Richard Jefferson

One of the things that separate RJ from other ex-players in sports media is his brutal candour. There isn’t much that you can ask RJ without getting an authentic reaction. This is all the more true when it comes to LeBron James stories.

The internet has often got on LeBron James’ back for manufacturing and curating his persona for the public. Many believe, for instance, that his Instagram pictures where he’s reading books are purely attempts to ‘gain clout’.

To be fair to them, James didn’t do his case much good when asked about the Malcolm X book he was pictured reading in the NBA bubble last year. His answer left a lot of those doubters convinced that all of his book pictures are for show.

This was something that Richard Jefferson addressed in a recent rapid-fire interview:

“Yes, but a lot of times he just colors the books he reads, it’s just super weird. I’m just being honest!”

