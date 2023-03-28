“In the Genes”: LeBron James’ Wife Savannah Compares 6ft 3” Bronny James’ McDonald’s All-American Dunk to ‘The King’s’ From 2003

It is not often that you get a father and son duo that is so competitive and fierce. Sure one of them might eclipse the other but seldom do we see them in the same competition doing the same things. LeBron James was a force in 2003 and 20 years later, his son Bronny James feels like a storm from the past. Mom Savannah James could not be prouder.

It is all about genetics here and no genetics are probably as freakish and unique as that of LeBron James. Even now, 20 years later he is throwing down dunks and scoring for fun. Truly one-of-one.

If his son, Bronny James will even possesses a sliver of the same traits, he will be incredible. And we think it’s “in the genes” for him to be great. Mom Savannah agrees!

“In the genes”: Savannah James posts an Instagram story around Bronny James’ exhilarating dunks and compares it to LeBron’s exhibition.

Being LeBron James’ son is no easy task. The weight of expectations is higher than ever. And yet, Bronny is living up to it. In a spectacular manner, may we add.

A 6ft 3in point guard dunking like a forward and with bounce that will make even the best of dunkers in the NBA jealous, Bronny is a superstar in the making. His mom Savannah took to Instagram to share her son balling out.

A Twitter user simply highlighted it as “in the genes”. And we couldn’t agree more.

In the genes! pic.twitter.com/pxwt92OMFq — Honest Bronny Fan (@honestbronnyfan) March 28, 2023

The post she put up was Sportscenter’s comparison of the father-son duo in the same contest.

Bronny James is showing out to the best of his abilities

For a small guard, to dunk as Bronny does is a rare occurrence. It doesn’t happen too often. Other 6ft 3in point guards like Stephen Curry would be jealous of the bounce that Bronny generates.

Just take a look at some of the dunks he made today. The power in the takeoff reminds us of his dad.

Is the league about to be graced with another high-flying athlete? We will wait and find out. But for now, we don’t think anyone other than mom Savannah James could be happier.