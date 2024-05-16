LeBron James Will Play Only 2 More Years Despite Bronny James Becoming NBA Eligible Claims Rachel Nichols

There’s a lot of commotion happening inside the Lakers organization. After LeBron James‘ recent appearance at the Cavs’ game in Cleveland, the media is on its toes with speculations regarding what it means for his future in LA. Notably, LBJ would be an unrestricted free agent in the summer if he declines his $51.4 million player option in LA. Amidst this, Rachel Nichols firmly believes that LeBron’s future lies with the Lakers, especially since they’re the top contenders to draft Bronny James in the upcoming NBA Draft.

Advertisement

Amidst the hype around the 19-year-old’s name during the NBA Draft Combine, ESPN reported that Bronny has been medically cleared to be an NBA player. Now, all that’s left is for him to be picked by a team and lace up for his first franchise.

But that road isn’t going to be an easy one for the young prospect as there are a lot of things that the Lakers and LeBron need to figure out. However, one thing that has been made abundantly clear in all the confusion is that the four-time NBA Champion wants to share an NBA court with his son.

On a recent episode of UNDISPUTED, Nichols said that LeBron will only stay active in the league for another couple of years at the most. She said, “I think the Lakers are looking at a two-year window for LeBron.”

She believes that even if Bronny gets drafted by the Lakers, he won’t continue after year two. The NBA analyst also thinks that there is a lot of pressure on the 19-year-old which is a product of nothing more than LeBron’s expectations of him. But this only comes as a package deal with being the son of arguably the greatest of all time.

Nichols also predicted that the label of being LeBron’s son will cause problems for Bronny in the Lakers camp. Elucidating, she said that LeBron, Anthony Davis, and the head coach will back the 19-year-old to get more playing time, something that will bring him resentment from other players. However, Nichols sees Bronny as someone who puts the team above everything.

She said, “I can tell you about Bronny, he’s a team-first guy…He is someone who has been selfless. His high school teammates talk about that.”

Needless to say, Bronny James has a lot riding on his shoulders. His father may make sure to be present during the first two years of his career, but past that, he is on his own.

Can he really do all that is being asked of him at the tender age of 19? While the answer to that remains unclear, it at least seems that the prospect has his head facing the right direction.

Bronny James’ only focus is to be an NBA player

Whether someone is a fan of LeBron or a fan of the sport, just about everyone wishes to see Bronny James have his moment. Witnessing the father-son duo on the court, as the 39-year-old enters his 22nd season in the league would be one of those cases of reality being stranger than fiction.

However, while everyone is busy drawing up scenarios on how to make it happen, the 19-year-old is not bothered by it in the least. In a clip uploaded by LakeShow Highlights, Bronny can be heard talking about his expectations.

When asked by a reporter what it would mean to him to play alongside his father, Bronny said, “When I get there, I don’t think it’d be just me and my dad. I would be happy about getting to the league instead of me thinking about playing with my dad.”

Clearly, unlike his father, playing alongside his own blood on an NBA court is not the end goal for Bronny. The former USC Trojans man is instead looking to have a long, fruitful career in the NBA.

The grand consensus is that he certainly has the talent to make his dreams come true. But can he realize all that potential, and turn into the great story it is so well set up to be?