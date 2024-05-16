Damian Lillard Can’t Fathom LeBron James’ Son Bronny Is Scoring Team High Points At The 2024 NBA Draft Combine

While basketball fans around the world are occupied with the NBA playoffs and the battles ensuing between stars at the moment, Damian Lillard has taken notice of the NBA draft combine. Having declared for the 2024 NBA Draft, LeBron James’ son Bronny James has gotten some very good reviews from fans and analysts so far at the event. Joining them in the sentiment, Lillard could not help but be impressed by the next generation of the ‘James Gang’, and expressed his amazement on social media.

Damian Lillard went to his official Instagram account to highlight Bronny’s performance at the NBA Draft Combine. Showing love to the son of the Los Angeles Lakers star ahead of the NBA draft, he said,

“This is actually crazy to see.”

The elder son of LeBron James put on a show in the limited minutes he played during the NBA Combine scrimmage. scoring an impressive 13 points in the 23 minutes he was on the floor, with LeBron James in attendance.

Bronny displayed his long-range shooting along with getting his shot off the dribble from the mid-range as well. His 13-point performance ended up being a team-high in scoring as Bronny showcased his floater game, knock-down shooting from the mid-range and the three along with his incredible basketball IQ when it came to passing the ball and reading the offense with his slashing ability.

Before the NBA Draft Combine, Bronny James had quite a few doubters, with many even declaring that he simply wasn’t NBA-ready yet. However, with his stellar performance at the event, the young man has quieted a lot of the noise surrounding his name. And of course, he has even added a certain NBA star to his fan club.

Damian Lillard was clearly impressed with Bronny’s Draft Combine performance. And given that Bronny James is doing whatever he can to get away from his father’s image, it is likely that his fandom will only increase further.

LeBron James’ son wants to step out of his father’s shadow

Bronny James is well aware of the things being said in his regard and how he has only been gaining attention due to his father’s fame and success. Overshadowed by the Lakers superstar’s accomplishments, Bronny had this to say during a press conference.

“Only draft me if you think im good enough.. and not because of my dad.”

LeBron James has been quite vocal about his wish to share an NBA court with his son over the past few years. This has led many to believe that whatever team drafts Bronny, is likely to land LeBron James as well.

However, Bronny has made it clear that he wants to make a name for himself instead of just being referred to as LeBron James’ son. And due to this, he has been pushing himself hard as an athlete.

With the 19-year-old putting in the work ahead of the upcoming NBA Draft, it’ll be interesting to see which team drafts the son of LeBron James. And of course, watching a father and a son play on the same court for the first time in NBA history would be a nice little side-spectacle too.