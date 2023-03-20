“Bronny James, McDonald’s All American”: LeBron James Hypes Son Up on Instagram for Repeating His 20-year-old Achievement

Bronny James, despite being the son of LeBron James, is vastly different from his father. He is a 6ft 3″ guard who is still finding his footing. Despite his growth as a top high-school prospect in the last year, the Sierra Canyon star is not even close to the dominance of his legendary father. LeBron James was touted as the ‘Chosen One.’

Even in high school, King James was expected to dominate the league. Even in their size and style of play, Bronny and Bron are completely different. While LeBron is a 6ft 9″ forward known for his explosiveness and passing, Bronny is a 6ft 3″ guard who plays at 1 and 2. But, Bronny’s recent selection to the McDonald’s All-American squad is an undeniable similarity with his father.

Sierra Canyon is apparently honoring Bronny for the selection. And, without any surprise, LeBron James is so ecstatic over it, that he posted the ceremony on his Instagram story.

LeBron James hypes up Bronny James

In all fairness, LeBron is pretty confident in his son. He has certainly acknowledged his potential by claiming he wants to team up with the high school athlete. Until this season, Bron’s wish seemed like a far-off dream. The Sierra Canyon guard just wasn’t good enough for LeBron’s desire. However, his improvement this year has turned the narrative.

Especially since his McDonald’s All-American selection, Bronny James is finally recognized as a potential NBA star. Even ESPN highlighted Bronny’s skill by ranking him 10th in their 2024 mock draft list. Now that LeBron is surely getting closer to his dream, it is no surprise that the lakers superstar is hyped.

Bronny received his McDonald’s All American jersey and LeBron James couldn’t be any prouder! 🫶 pic.twitter.com/m9jluZe0XL — DubNation(2022 NBA CHAMPIONS) (@dubs3000) March 20, 2023

He posted a video of his son getting honored by Sierra Canyon. LeBron is likely hyping up his son to keep his spirits high until March 28th. The 6ft 3″ guard is all set to play in the highly anticipated game.

Bronny’s selection to McDonald’s All-American faced criticism

After Bronny’s selection, many questioned the move. Some felt that his father’s status played a role in his selection. In all fairness, the absence of Mikey Williams and Caleb Foster was a questionable move. With Bronny making it to the team, he faced the brunt of these absences.

However, in the last year, 18-year-old James has proven his might for all matters and purposes. He is charting an impressive path for himself that is clearly different than his father.