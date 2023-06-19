Bronny James Uses Father’s Day to One-Up LeBron James in GOAT Debate vs Michael Jordan, Shares ‘Adorable’ Childhood Photos

When it comes to the NBA offseason, there is nothing you’d hear about more than one topic: the GOAT debate. Every offseason for the past decade has been about pitting two greats of the games, Michael Jordan and LeBron James, against each other. This offseason has been no different. Till now, it had been TV analysts, other players, and fans who argued. However, this year, LeBron’s son decided to chime in, putting his dad ahead of a certain Bulls legend. Bronny James did it in a very subtle way as well. Choosing a Father’s Day greeting to do so.

LeBron James is one of the most involved fathers in the league. Having three children, two sons and a daughter, Bron makes sure to put his best foot forward and shower each one of them with as much love as he can. His kids appreciate the same and return the favor.

Bronny James wishes LeBron James on Father’s Day, claims he’s the GOAT

LeBron James had Bronny when he was just 20 years old. It’s been a whole journey for Bron and Bronny, as both of them grew up together. LeBron James matured and learned how to be a father and ended up becoming the best version of himself.

On the occasion of Father’s Day, Bronny James took out a minute to wish his Father, LeBron James. He shared an adorable photo from when he was a toddler. He also had another photo which was captioned,

“Happy Father’s Day to the GOAT. Love you dad ❤️❤️”

This is a very clever greeting by Bronny. Not only does he convey his love for his father, but also, tries to give him a one-up in the GOAT debate against Michael Jordan. He followed it up by sharing a video of LeBron James’ most wholesome moments as a dad.

Bryce James also shared a post to wish father LeBron

While Bronny went over the top to make sure his dad knew he’s loved and appreciated, Bryce James still kept it subtle. He put up a story for Bron, which was a family photo from Bronny’s McDonald’s All-American Game.

These two are quite contrasting personalities. However, one thing is certain. Their love for their father stays unbeaten.