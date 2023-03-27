Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight vs Jazz? Suns Release Update on KD’s Return

Mar 16, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns injured forward Kevin Durant (left) and guard Devin Booker on the bench against the Orlando Magic in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns are heading to Salt Lake City for a quick road game against the Utah Jazz. Being without Kevin Durant hasn’t been easy for the Suns, but they have managed to hold on to the 4th seed. The huge 125-105 win against Joel Embiid and the Sixers helped the team reclaim their seeding.

Devin Booker has been absolutely on a tear as of late, and even coach Monty Williams acknowledged the same. They’re currently half a game ahead of the 5th-seeded Clippers and a game ahead of the 6th-seeded Warriors. The remaining games are crucial for seeding, and the Suns know it.

Heading to Salt Lake City, fans wonder whether Kevin Durant will suit up and help the team improve their chances.

Kevin Durant will NOT PLAY tonight

Taking on the Utah Jazz, Kevin Durant will not be available for the team. He’s been out for nearly three weeks since he injured his ankle in pregame warmups ahead of a contest against the Thunder.

However, the good news for the team is that he will possibly return to the lineup on Wednesday when the Timberwolves come to town.

Kevin Durant could return on Wednesday against Minnesota, per @ShamsCharania Durant hasn’t played since spraining his ankle March 8 pic.twitter.com/CQnbTEMPZY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 24, 2023

Durant, who has been missing the action, has been a great teammate off the bench. He has used his free time to catch March Madness and fight his Twitter wars. The Suns would hope he returns to the team all rejuvenated and ready to take over the playoffs.