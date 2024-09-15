“Bryce James Is Like My Cousin”: Kiyan Anthony Reflects Upon His Relationship with LeBron James’ Son and Their EYBL Clash

Bryce James and Kiyan Anthony are both striving for a pro-hoops career in the NBA and their paths converged during Nike’s EYBL in May. Since their fathers, LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony, have been friends for a long time, the two high-school prospects don’t really see each other as rivals. Instead they share an almost familial bond.

In the season opener of his eponymous show, Kiyan delved into his EYBL battle against Bryce James. He also discussed his relationship with the 17-year-old.

In his monologue, Kiyan lauded Bryce for his sharpshooting skills and confessed that the Strive For Greatness star is more athletic than him inside the paint. He also remarked that the 17-year-old dunks the ball just like his dad.

Kiyan then revealed that he shares a cousin-like relationship with Bryce. He also talked about how they almost grew up together and quashed narratives about their fathers being rivals.

Kiyan pointed out that LeBron and Melo were teammates for the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2021-22 season. They have always cherished each other’s company, but the media always portrayed them as each other’s nemesis.

In Kiyan’s words,

“We basically grew up together, even though he [Bryce] lived in LA. I really like his family, I see him like my cousin.”

“My pops and his pops played together on the Lakers. It was a little different situation cuz they weren’t rivals, they were really best friends. But the media always made it seem like they got something against each other,” he added.

The close bond between Melo and LBJ has translated into a kinship between their sons as well. Kiyan believes that the media wants him and Bryce to become rivals to spice up the narrative. However, the two have a cordial relationship and they don’t think of each other as rivals.

They just battle it out on the basketball floor like any other hooper. Therefore, their situation is not much different from their dads.

“Everybody just want one of us to be like, ‘Oh we better, oh I’m way better than him.’ Like we would never say that about each other. We just go out there and compete and the opinions obviously going to start flowing in so,” Kiyan added.

In May, LBJ and Carmelo Anthony were on the sidelines watching their sons take on each other in their EYBL matchup. Kiyan and Team Melo were defeated by Bryce James’ Strive for Greatness 71-65.

Kiyan finished with 18 points and four assists, but shot just 6/19 from the field. Meanwhile, Bryce collected 8 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 block while shooting 3/8 from the floor.