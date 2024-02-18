“See a Lot of Tracy McGrady in Ant-Man”: Former NBA Champion Draws a Surprising Comparison Between Anthony Edwards and Rockets Legend

Anthony Edwards has emerged as one of the most talented young guards in the league. With the virtue of having a breakout campaign and leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to the best record in the West, Edwards has become one of the most talked about players from the NBA. Jason Williams, Udonis Haslem, and Mike Miller are the latest personalities from the basketball fraternity to have an in-depth discussion about Ant. On The OGs Podcast, apart from lauding the youngster, Williams also revealed how Tracy McGrady was the perfect player comparison for the combo guard.

According to Jason Williams, while answering Udonis Haslem’s question, he named Tracy McGrady as the player comparison for Anthony Edwards. Even though the White Chocolate made it crystal clear that Edwards hadn’t yet passed McGrady, he explained how the Wolves’ leader was more “twitchy” and “explosive” than the Hall-Of-Famer.

“I see a lot of T-Mac in Ant-Man… I think like Ant-Man is more twitchy, more bouncy even though T-Mac had bounce, but more explosive… Let’s not get it twisted, he’s got a long way to go before he passes T-Mac, but he’s got a real good chance to,” ­Williams explained.

Later, the 2006 Champion expressed that he didn’t believe that a comparison between Anthony Edwards and Dwayne Wade was justified. As per the 48-year-old, Ant has a go-given talent. Whereas, D-Wade had to work hard to achieve all of his incredible feats.

“Ant-Man has been so good his whole life that’s he’s just able to get away with who he is… He could do whatever he wanted to do. Whereas, I think D-Wade, every summer was in that joint working, every year getting better. He never was as talented and as gifted as Ant-Man was from the beginning,” Jason Williams said.

In terms of size, Anthony Edwards and Dwayne Wade are almost identical – 6ft 4” and around the 220-pound mark. However, in terms of creativity with the rock, Edwards does have a lot in common with McGrady. While the Wolves youngster is yet to reach his full potential, he’s already showcased his potential of being a high-volume scorer, something that McGrady was known for in his short but distinguished career.

Jason Williams might be incorrect about Edwards not being a hard worker, but he has certainly justified his take by comparing the two-time All-Star to T-Mac. After all the comparisons between Ant and Michael Jordan, Williams has given basketball enthusiasts a new take to discuss.

Anthony Edwards has been compared to Michael Jordan

Over the past few years, Anthony Edwards has received numerous comparisons to Michael Jordan. Initially, fans only spoke about the uncanny resemblance in their facial structure.

Later, while representing Team USA at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, fans compared Edwards’ style of play to that of Michael Jordan. Apart from their energy on the defensive end, clips suggested how the two superstars’ had a similar-looking fadeaway among other moves.

While Shaquille O’Neal indulged in such conversations by sharing these clips and posts on his Instagram, Kevin Garnett was more direct in addressing these claims. On an episode of KG: Certified, Garnett compared Ant to a rookie Michael Jordan.

Apart from stating that Edwards was as explosive as Jordan, the Boston Celtics legend stated that the 22-year-old would’ve averaged at least 30 points per game had Karl-Anthony Towns not been on the team.

“Anthony Edwards got a motto. I’m putting my bread on the young fella. He like a young ’84 Michael Jordan… You see how he’s coming through the lane? If KAT (Karl-Anthony Towns) wasn’t on this team, he would average 30-something,” Garnett said.

As a 21-year-old, Michael Jordan recorded a staggering 28.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 2.4 steals per game. Keeping the team’s success aside, MJ had a better campaign than Ant is having this time around. However, fans of the Wolves hope that Edwards is able to back Garnett’s claims and transform into a player like the GOAT.