“Fine Kyle Lowry! Y’all fine me all the time”: Jimmy Butler pleads the league to fine his Heat teammate after an incredible performance in Game 6 vs Celtics

Jimmy Butler dropped 47 at Boston to force a Game 7 and was trolling Kyle Lowry during the post-game presser

The Miami Heat have done it. They had another incredible Game 6 at the TD Garden. Just like in 2012, the Heat went to Boston down 2-3, facing elimination. They managed to hold on, and win on the road, force a Game 7, coming back home. Last time, it was LeBron James with his 45 points to lead the Heat. Tonight it was Jimmy Butler with his 47.

Facing elimination, the Heat stars rose to the occasion. After having terrible outings in Games 4 and 5, both Butler and Kyle Lowry showed up to the party in Game 6. Butler had a game-high 47 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists, and 4 steals. Kyle Lowry, on the other hand, had 18 points and 10 assists.

Also Read: “Dwyane Wade called me and told me nobody cares about my banged up knee”: Jimmy Butler reveals his motivating factor following 47-point explosion in Game 6 Heat win

The Heat survived the Celtics and managed a 111-103 win. They now head back to Miami, where Game 7 would take place on Sunday. Whichever team shows up then, would go on to face Stephen Curry and the Warriors in the Finals.

Jimmy Butler wants the NBA to fine Kyle Lowry

Jimmy Butler had a playoff performance for the ages. With their backs to the wall, and playing through a knee injury, Butler put the Heat on his back, and made sure their season didn’t end tonight.

After the game, Lowry and Butler were giving their post-game interviews. Kyle was asked what he thought of Jimmy’s performance, and he said, “F***ing incredible!”

He instantly realised what had happened and pleaded the NBA to not fine him. Jimmy, on the other hand, wanted his teammate to be slapped on the wrist for the same, just like he’s been done several times.

Reporter: “How you describe Jimmy’s game?” Kyle Lowry: “It’s f***ing incredible! My bad, my bad. Don’t fine me NBA, that was really by mistake, I promise.” Jimmy Butler: “Fine him, fine him. Y’all fine me all the time.” 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/WsDP6LvV0p — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 28, 2022

Also Read: “Michael Jordan’s ‘son’ Jimmy Butler outdoes LeBron James’ 45-point game 6 performance!”: NBA Twitter erupts after Jimmy Buckets drops a stellar performance

Butler was very recently fined $15,000 by the league for an obsence gesture during the Heat-Hawks series. Makes sense why he wouldnt want to be the only guy paying hefty fines.