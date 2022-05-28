“Kyle Lowry is on the ground in pain, but the mop guy just don’t care”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Celtics ball boy wipes the floor around the hurt Heat guard

Late in the 4th quarter, as Kyle Lowry went down on the floor, the Celtics ball boy hilariously mopped the floor around the fallen Heat guard.

Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals was an action-packed thriller. Jimmy Butler, who dropped an incredible 47-point near triple-double, got great support from Kyle Lowry (18-point, 10-assist double-double) as the Heat went on to defeat the Celtics 111-103 to force a Game 7.

Lowry, who is known for putting his body on the line each game in order to pick up charging fouls, went down in pain late in the 4th period.

Mercilessly, the Boston ball boy mopped the floor around the fallen Heat guard.

Here, have a look at the clip.

NBA Twitter reacts as the Celtics ball boy mops the floor with Kyle Lowry lying down

As soon as the clip went viral, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Kyle Lowry in pain and the mop guy just mopping around him 😂😂 — ‎ Barry🐍 (@BarryL_b3) May 28, 2022

The mop guy wiping around Kyle Lowry pic.twitter.com/TtiqDJTRvv — best western man (@libsinabucket) May 28, 2022

*Kyle Lowry writhing on the floor in pain*

Celtics mop guy: pic.twitter.com/CnJnzjMp6f — jokic for mvp (@mvp_jokic) May 28, 2022

did the ball boy really jus mop around a hurting kyle lowry😭 — anthony (@DetroitGotNext) May 28, 2022

Lowry had his best performance of these playoffs. And will be expected to have yet another sensational outing on Sunday night as the ECF shifts back to Miami.